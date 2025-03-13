All Huskers

Nebraska Baseball Holds On For Midweek Sweep of Wichita State

The Huskers complete the midweek sweep to take momentum into a West Coast road trip.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska designated hitter Max Buettenback celebrates after hitting a home run against Wichita State at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park on March 12, 2025.
Nebraska designated hitter Max Buettenback celebrates after hitting a home run against Wichita State at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park on March 12, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

A midweek sweep for momentum.

Nebraska baseball held on for the win over Wichita State Wednesday at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, 5-4. The Huskers improve to 7-8 on the year as the Shockers fall to 6-11.

NU jumped out with a big first inning, plating four runs. After a pair of walks, Cayden Brumbaugh drove in a run on a double. Another walk later and Gabe Swansen ripped a two-RBI single. Rhett Stokes hit into a fielder's choice to bring in the fourth run.

But the Shockers answered immediately, scoring two run in the second inning. The difference narrowed in the top of the fifth inning when another Shocker run came in, before Max Buettenback launched a solo home run in the bottom of the frame.

Nebraska pitcher Gavin Blachowicz delivers against Wichita State at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park on Match 12, 2025.
Nebraska pitcher Gavin Blachowicz delivers against Wichita State at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park on Match 12, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Wichita State scratched across one more run in the eighth inning but couldn't get over the hump to tie the game.

The Huskers tallied just five hits on the day. On the other side, the Shockers notched nine hits against Nebraska's six pitchers who saw action.

Husker hurler Gavin Blachowicz earned the win, going 1.1 innings and allowing no runs on two hits.

Nebraska now begins a seven-game road trip to the West Coast. First up is a weekend series at UCLA. First pitch Friday is slated for 7 p.m. CDT on B1G+.

The rest of the trip includes a midweek series at Pepperdine before a weekend series at USC.

Box score

