Nebraska Baseball's Ninth Inning Rally Evens the Series at USC

The Huskers scored two runs with two outs in the ninth inning to rally for the win over the Trojans.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska shortstop Dylan Carey throws a ball to first against USC at Great Park in Irvine, California, on March 21, 2025.
Nebraska shortstop Dylan Carey throws a ball to first against USC at Great Park in Irvine, California, on March 21, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Finally, a late rally went in favor of Nebraska baseball.

Nebraska scored two runs on two outs in the ninth inning to rally to beat USC Saturday at Great Park in Irvine, Calif., 6-5. The Huskers improve to 10-12 on the year and 2-6 in the Big Ten Conference as the Trojans fall to 13-9 overall and 3-5 in the league.

Trailing 5-4 in the top of the ninth inning, Devin Nunez came to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs. The freshman singled up the middle to score both Cael Frost and Jaron Cotton.

In the bottom of the ninth, USC quickly put two runners on with a single and a walk. Luke Broderick promptly struck out the next batter before inducing an infield fly, where poor base running turned the play into two outs to end the game.

The Huskers notched seven hits on the day, led by the 2-for-4 effort from Nunez.

Nebraska and USC will close out the series Sunday at 2 p.m. CDT on B1G+.

