NCAA Tournament Big Ten Viewing Guide: Saturday Begins Round of 32
The NCAA Tournament has not had too much drama by its usual standards through the first round.
However, the second round promises to be intriguing, as always. Here are the games that you cannot miss on Saturday with Big Ten teams trying to advance to the Sweet 16.
No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 12 McNeese (11:10 a.m. CDT on CBS)
Purdue faces a tough test in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against a McNeese team that has been one of the most dominant mid-majors all season. The Boilermakers have relied on their balanced offensive attack, led by Trey Kaufman-Renn and Braden Smith.
McNeese enters this matchup on a roll, winning 10 straight and dominating the Southland Conference with a 21-1 record. The Cowboys take care of the basketball and they’ve been nearly unbeatable when winning the turnover battle. Christian Shumate and Quadir Copeland lead a well-rounded offense that has been efficient, while the defense holds opponents to just 63.4 points per game.
If the Cowboys can control the tempo and force Purdue into a grind, an upset could be within reach. Never count out a Will Wade-coached team.
No. 4 Texas A&M vs. No. 5 Michigan (4:15 p.m. CDT on CBS)
Texas A&M and Michigan clash in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in a matchup that pits the Aggies' gritty defense against the Wolverines' efficient offense. Texas A&M has had an up-and-down SEC campaign but has been strong outside of conference play, posting a 12-2 record.
Led by Wade Taylor IV, the Aggies thrive on defensive pressure and physical play. However, their offensive efficiency has been inconsistent, and they’ll need Zhuric Phelps to step up if they want to keep pace with Michigan’s scoring ability.
Michigan, on the other hand, has been one of the most well-rounded teams in the Big Ten, boasting a 17-6 conference record and an offense that averages 78.0 points per game. Danny Wolf anchors the Wolverines inside, nearly averaging a double-double, while Nimari Burnett provides a perimeter scoring threat.
Michigan’s ability to take care of the ball will be crucial, as they are 6-1 when winning the turnover battle. Texas A&M’s physicality could make this a grind-it-out game, but if Michigan can dictate the pace and get into an offensive rhythm, the Wolverines will be tough to stop.
No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 6 BYU (6:45 p.m. CDT on CBS)
Wisconsin and BYU meet in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in a matchup that could come down to tempo and efficiency. The Badgers have been one of the steadiest teams in the Big Ten, combining disciplined defense with an efficient offense that puts up nearly 80 points per game.
John Tonje has been Wisconsin’s go-to scorer down the stretch, and their ability to limit opponents to a low shooting percentage will be tested against a BYU team that thrives on ball movement and high-percentage looks.
The Cougars enter this game as one of the hottest teams in the tournament, winning nine of their last 10. Egor Demin’s playmaking and Richie Saunders’ scoring have made BYU a tough team to slow down, and they could pose problems for Wisconsin’s normally stout defense.
The Badgers have a slight edge in experience and defensive consistency, but if BYU can control the pace and keep the game in an up-tempo rhythm, they could overwhelm Wisconsin and punch their ticket to the next round.
No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 7 UCLA (8:40 p.m. CDT on TBS/truTV)
Tennessee and UCLA face off in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in a battle between the Volunteers' balanced attack and the Bruins' stingy defense. Tennessee has been dominant outside the SEC, boasting a perfect 14-0 non-conference record.
Chaz Lanier’s perimeter shooting and Zakai Zeigler’s all-around playmaking have been key for the Vols, who will look to push the pace against a UCLA team that prefers a slower, more methodical approach.
UCLA, despite being a lower seed, is one of the most defensively disciplined teams in the tournament, allowing just 65.2 points per game. The Bruins' ability to control tempo and force Tennessee into half-court sets will be crucial. Skyy Clark and Tyler Bilodeau provide scoring, but UCLA’s success hinges on limiting Tennessee’s efficiency from beyond the arc, where Lanier has been dangerous.
This matchup could come down to whether Tennessee can dictate pace and find open looks against UCLA’s defense, or if the Bruins can grind the game into a low-scoring battle on their terms.
