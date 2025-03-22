Nebraska Women's Basketball Falls Short to Louisville in the NCAA Tournament's First Round
The run came up short in the final minute.
10-seed Nebraska fell to 7-seed Louisville in the first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament in Fort Worth Friday, 63-58. The Huskers close their season at 21-12, while the Cardinals improve to 22-10 and advance to the second round against TCU on Sunday.
The game stayed close for most of the first half, with Nebraska using a 6-0 run to lead by five points with 2:45 to play. Louisville would close the half on a 9-0 run and hold the Huskers without a made field goal until the 3:36 mark of the third quarter.
By then, the Cardinals had built a nine-point lead, the largest for either team.
Trailing 50-44 heading into the fourth quarter, Nebraska began the final frame with a 10-0 run. Unfortunatley for the Big Red, the Huskers would make just two more shots the rest of the game.
Louisville used a 6-0 run to take a short-lived 58-56 lead with 1:16 to play. A backdoor cut by Britt Prince on the other end tied the game with just a minute left.
An offensive rebound turned into a shooting foul for the Cardinals, where 1-of-2 were converted. That left Nebraska with the ball, down by one, and 30 seconds to play.
A brilliantly drawn up sideline play had Prince wide open on the wing. Instead of taking the midrange shot, something that had aided her team-high scoring of 14 points, Prince made a drive to the basket where she was met by a Cardinal defender who took the charge.
Four more made free throws for Louisville and a couple missed 3s by Nebraska ended the game.
The Huskers shot 44.2% for the game, including 8-of-20 from 3. The Cardinals made 37.3% of their shots, making 4-of-19 from deep.
The big story of the game was the turnovers. Louisville pressured Nebraska in the backcourt for much of the game, turning into 24 Husker turnovers. Those turnovers added up to 15 extra shots for the Cardinals and 27 points off of turnovers.
Alexis Markowski finished her Husker career with program-record 53rd double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.
This was the fourth trip to the NCAA Tournament in the Amy Williams era, and third time in the last four years. Nebraska is now 1-4 in the tournament under Williams.
