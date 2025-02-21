Nebrasketball Brunch Show: Would 19 Wins Be Enough?
Jack Mitchell and Kaleb Henry are back two days after Nebraska men's basketball's brutal road loss at Penn State to unpack things a bit more.
Jack Mitchell and Kaleb Henry are back two days after Nebraska men's basketball's brutal road loss at Penn State to unpack things a bit more. The guys dive into their confidence on the Huskers making a return trip to the tourney, and ask a question: Would 19 wins be enough?
Watch the episode below, and join the guys at 11 a.m. CST every Friday throughout the season.
