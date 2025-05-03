All Huskers

Nebraska Baseball Rallies Late, Falls in Extras to Minnesota

The Huskers fought back to force extra innings, but that's where the luck ran out.

Kaleb Henry

Joshua Overbeek hits a solo home run in eighth inning to get the Huskers within a run.
Joshua Overbeek hits a solo home run in eighth inning to get the Huskers within a run. / Amarillo Mullen

A late rally got the Big Red back in the game, but ultimately wasn't enough to walk out of Haymarket Park with a win Friday.

Nebraska baseball fell to Minnesota, 6-4, in 10 innings. The Gophers improve to 22-22 on the year and 8-14 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Huskers fall to 22-24 and 9-13.

Will Jesske (left) high fives Max Buettenback (right) after scoring on a Minnesota throwing error.
Will Jesske (left) high fives Max Buettenback (right) after scoring on a Minnesota throwing error. / Amarillo Mullen

NU is currently 13th in the Big Ten, just behind 10-12 Michigan State and Northwestern. The league tournament later this month will take the top 12 teams.

After the Gophers and Huskers exchanged runs in the first inning, Minnesota plated three runs on a trio of hits and a throwing error in the top of the fourth inning.

Nebraska then strung together three-straight innings of scoring, with a Will Jesske RBI double in the seventh, a Joshua Overbeek home run in the eighth, and two-out RBI single from Ty Stone in the ninth to tie the game.

Joshua Overbeek rounds the bases after his homer.
Joshua Overbeek rounds the bases after his homer. / Amarillo Mullen

In the extra frame, Minnesota plated a pair of runs in the top half. In the bottom half, Dylan Carey drew a leadoff walk but the next three Huskers went down in order.

The Huskers tallied nine hits on the day to 12 for the Gophers.

On the hill, Husker starter Will Walsh was chased off after 4.0 innings. He gave up four runs, three earned, on seven hits and no walks, striking out four.

Max Buettenback robs a home run away from Minnesota.
Max Buettenback robs the Gophers of a home run. / Amarillo Mullen

Nebraska and Minnesota continue the series Saturday at 2 p.m. CDT. The game will be streamed on B1G+.

Box score | Gallery

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Baseball