Nebraska Baseball Rallies Late, Falls in Extras to Minnesota
A late rally got the Big Red back in the game, but ultimately wasn't enough to walk out of Haymarket Park with a win Friday.
Nebraska baseball fell to Minnesota, 6-4, in 10 innings. The Gophers improve to 22-22 on the year and 8-14 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Huskers fall to 22-24 and 9-13.
NU is currently 13th in the Big Ten, just behind 10-12 Michigan State and Northwestern. The league tournament later this month will take the top 12 teams.
After the Gophers and Huskers exchanged runs in the first inning, Minnesota plated three runs on a trio of hits and a throwing error in the top of the fourth inning.
Nebraska then strung together three-straight innings of scoring, with a Will Jesske RBI double in the seventh, a Joshua Overbeek home run in the eighth, and two-out RBI single from Ty Stone in the ninth to tie the game.
In the extra frame, Minnesota plated a pair of runs in the top half. In the bottom half, Dylan Carey drew a leadoff walk but the next three Huskers went down in order.
The Huskers tallied nine hits on the day to 12 for the Gophers.
On the hill, Husker starter Will Walsh was chased off after 4.0 innings. He gave up four runs, three earned, on seven hits and no walks, striking out four.
Nebraska and Minnesota continue the series Saturday at 2 p.m. CDT. The game will be streamed on B1G+.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Multiple Lighting Delays Can't Stop Nebraska Softball in Shutout Win Over Maryland
- Film Review: Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor
- Charlotte, Cal Transfer Kicker Kyle Cunanan Signs with Nebraska Football
- Does Nebraska Have a Problem With Its Running Back Room?
- Does Nebraska Have a 'Bottom of the Barrel' Athletics Department in the Big Ten Conference?
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.