Nebraska Baseball Routs Purdue in Regular-Season Finale
A winning note to close out the regular season.
Nebraska baseball hammered Purdue Saturday afternoon in West Lafayette, 14-2. The Huskers improve to 28-27 on the year and 15-15 in Big Ten Conference play, while the Boilermakers see their season come to a close at 31-23 and 11-19.
The game ended after just eight innings due to mercy rule.
Nebraska scored in six of the innings, including each of the first four. Led by Will Jesske's 4-for-5 effort, 11 different Huskers notched hits.
Purdue managed just six hits on the day as Nebraska's six pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts.
Next up for the Huskers is the Big Ten Conference Tournament next week in Omaha. Nebraska's seed for the event will be announced after the conclusion of games Saturday. Unofficially, NU will be the 8-seed after tying for eighth in the final standings with Penn State and Rutgers but holding the tiebreaker via RPI.
