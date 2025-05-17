All Huskers

Nebraska Baseball Routs Purdue in Regular-Season Finale

The Huskers close the regular season with a win ahead of the Big Ten Conference Tournament next week in Omaha.

Kaleb Henry

Cael Frost celebrates.
Cael Frost celebrates. / Amarillo Mullen

A winning note to close out the regular season.

Nebraska baseball hammered Purdue Saturday afternoon in West Lafayette, 14-2. The Huskers improve to 28-27 on the year and 15-15 in Big Ten Conference play, while the Boilermakers see their season come to a close at 31-23 and 11-19.

The game ended after just eight innings due to mercy rule.

Nebraska scored in six of the innings, including each of the first four. Led by Will Jesske's 4-for-5 effort, 11 different Huskers notched hits.

Purdue managed just six hits on the day as Nebraska's six pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts.

Next up for the Huskers is the Big Ten Conference Tournament next week in Omaha. Nebraska's seed for the event will be announced after the conclusion of games Saturday. Unofficially, NU will be the 8-seed after tying for eighth in the final standings with Penn State and Rutgers but holding the tiebreaker via RPI.

Box Score

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Baseball