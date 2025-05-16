Jordy Bahl Joins Elite Club, Leads Nebraska Softball Over UConn at Baton Rouge Regional
Jordy Bahl put on a signature performance to begin the postseaon.
The Big Ten Pitcher and Player of the Year posted a dominant outing in both the circle and at the plate to lead Nebraska softball to a 10-2 win in six innings over UConn in the opening game of the Baton Rouge Regional. The Huskers improve to 40-13 while the Huskies fall to 35-18.
This is the 14th 40-win season in program history.
Getting the start in the circle, Bahl allowed just three baserunners over 3.0 innings. Two of those runners were walked with the third reaching on an errors. Bahl did no allow hit, while striking out three Huskies.
At the plate, Bahl reached base in all four of her plate appearances. She was walked in her first two trips to the plate, but launched home runs in her next two, including the 100th homer of the season for the Big Red. That home run also put Bahl into the history books as the fourth player in NCAA history to have 20 home runs and 20 wins in the same season.
With Bahl at the plate for a fifth time, Bella Bacon scored on a wild pitch go give the Huskers a run-rule victory.
Nebraska tallied 10 hits on the day, with Ava Kuszak, Abbie Squier, and Ava Bredwell joining Bahl with multi-hit efforts. Kylee Magee pitched the final 3.0 innings, allowing two runs on four hits.
UConn falls to the losers bracket to face loser of LSU and Southeastern Louisiana Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CDT. Nebraska will take on the winner Saturday at 12 p.m. CDT.
