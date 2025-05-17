Nebraska Softball Run-Rules Southeastern Louisiana, Advances to Baton Rouge Regional Final
One more win.
Nebraska softball dominated Southeastern Louisiana from start to finish Saturday in the winners bracket of the Baton Rouge Regional, getting the run-rule victory in five innings,14-1. The Huskers improve to 41-13 while the Lions fall to 49-15.
NU jumped out early with a three-run homer from Hannah Camenzind in the opening frame. SLU got an RBI single from Nebraska native Cydnee Schneider in the bottom half of the frame.
After neither side could work a run in the second, Nebraska broke the game open. Bella Bacon knocked an RBI double and Camenzind scored on a wild pitch. Then, with bases loaded and two outs, Ava Kuszak launched a grand slam to cap off an seven run inning.
The Huskers kept piling on in the fourth. Jordy Bahl and Samantha Bland hit back-to-back solo home runs. Bahl's homer was her third of the regional and tied the school record for home runs in a season..
In the circle, Bahl was again pulled after just 3.0 innings to preserve her energy for the next day. The Big Ten Player and Pitcher of the Year allowed one run on one hit, while walking two and striking out three. Camenzind pitched the final 2.0 innings, sitting down the Lions 1-2-3 in both frames.
Southeastern Louisiana will next face the winner of the elimination game between host and No. 10 national seed LSU and UConn. Nebraska will take on whichever team remains after today in the regional final Sunday at 2 p.m. CDT.
More From Nebraska on SI
- What Is Nebraska Football's Path To Winning More Than 7½ Games in 2025?
- Nebraska Baseball Walked-Off by Purdue After Weather Delay
- Jordy Bahl Joins Elite Club, Leads Nebraska Softball Over UConn at Baton Rouge Regional
- Nebraska Football WR Dane Key Ranks Among Top Transfers
- Nebraska Volleyball Officially Signs 6-5 Italian Opposite Hitter Virginia Adriano
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.