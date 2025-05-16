Nebraska Football WR Dane Key Ranks Among Top Transfers
Months after Dane Key officially transferred to Nebraska from Kentucky, the veteran wide receiver is still making headlines.
He just landed a spot on ESPN’s newly released ranking of the top 100 transfers in college football. Key came in at No. 12 overall, confirming just how impactful his addition could be for the Huskers in 2025.
Key brings a proven track record with him to Lincoln. In three seasons at Kentucky, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound wideout caught 126 passes for 1,870 yards and 14 touchdowns. A former highly rated recruit and Lexington native, Key made an immediate impact as a true freshman and left Kentucky as the program’s fifth all-time leading receiver.
His 2024 season was his most productive, posting a career-best 715 receiving yards, including a standout 105-yard performance in an upset win over Ole Miss.
Key’s ranking on ESPN’s list shows he remains one of the most coveted players to change teams this offseason. His polished route-running, reliable hands, and ability to make tough catches in traffic make him a great fit for Dana Holgorsen's offense at Nebraska.
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule and his staff landed Key as part of a major offseason effort to reshape the wide receiver room. The Huskers lost two senior starters, and bringing in a veteran like Key — who reunites with former Kentucky wide receivers coach Daikiel Shorts in Lincoln — was a big win.
With Dylan Raiola poised to take a big step in 2025, Key is expected to be the go-to target in Nebraska’s new-look offense.
Key’s presence not only raises the ceiling for Nebraska’s offense, but also brings valuable leadership to a young and evolving roster. If Key lives up to his billing, he could be a centerpiece in Nebraska’s push for relevance in the Big Ten — and a fast riser on NFL draft boards come next spring.
