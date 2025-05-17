All Huskers

Nebraska Baseball Walked-Off by Purdue After Weather Delay

The final series of the regular season is even after the Boilermakers scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Nebraska designated hitter Devin Nunez rounds the bases at Purdue after a two-run homer.
Leading 4-3 in the seventh inning, the teams went into a weather delay that would last just over two hours.

At the resumption of play, Nebraska made quick work to get out of the inning and send the game to the eighth, where neither team added to the scoring. In the top of the ninth, the Huskers went down 1-2-3.

Then disaster for the Big Red.

Purdue got a double to put a player on second with just one out. Nebraska coach Will Bolt elected to bring in Jalen Worthley, who last saw action nearly a month ago. After eliciting a fly out to left field, Worthley gave up a two-run homer to end the game 5-4.

The Boilermakers improve to 31-22 on the year and 11-18 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Huskers fall to 27-27 and 14-15.

NU managed 10 hits on the day, led by Dylan Carey's 3-for-4 outing. Purdue had nine hits and was aided by four Husker errors.

Nebraska and Purdue close out the series Saturday at 1 p.m. CDT.

