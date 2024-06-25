All Huskers

Nebraska Baseball: Three Husker MLB Pitchers Start on Same Night

Husker Baseball Pitchers Cade Povich, Spencer Schwellenbach, and Matt Waldron all get to start for their respective Major League Baseball clubs Monday.

Enrique Alvarez-Clary

Jun 24, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Matt Waldron (61) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Petco Park.
Jun 24, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Matt Waldron (61) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Petco Park. / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Nebraska baseball may not have been in the Men’s College World Series, but the Husker brand was well represented across the country Monday as three former Huskers took the hill for Major League Baseball starts.

Matt Waldron (Nebraska 2016-19) is in his second year in the majors with the San Diego Padres. Waldron collected a quality start after going 6.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and only surrendering two earned runs while striking out eight. However, Waldron received a no decision as the Nationals tied the game in the seventh after he had already been replaced on the mound.

The Padres did walk the game off in a 10th inning that saw the Nationals double their score in the top half with a one-run double from Keibert Ruiz and a two-run homerun from Nick Senzel. San Diego followed that up with four runs in the bottom half, highlighted by the walk-off two run single from Jurickson Profar.

Matt Waldron has a 5-6 record in 16 starts this year, while sporting a 3.43 ERA and 84 strikeouts.

The more recent additions to MLB rosters did not fare as well as their older Husker alumni.

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach (56) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Jun 24, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach (56) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. / Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Schwellenbach (Nebraska Shortstop/Pitcher 2018-21) couldn’t make it into the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals. After being drafted in 2021, Schwellenbach underwent Tommy John surgery and missed his first professional season. On May 28 of this year he was called up to the majors from AA.

Coming off of his first win of his professional career vs. the Detroit Tigers, Schwellenbach went 5.0 innings, allowing eight hits and four earned runs, all in the 4th inning, while striking out six in the 4-3 loss to the Cardinals.

Schwellenbach is 1-3 in 5 starts, with a 5.40 ERA and 25 strikeouts.

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Cade Povich throws a second inning pitch against the Cleveland Guardians at Oriole Park.
Jun 24, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Cade Povich (37) throws a second inning pitch against the Cleveland Guardians at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles called up Cade Povich (Nebraska Pitcher 2020-21) on June 6 and the former Bellevue West Thunderbird and Nebraska Cornhusker has quickly put four starts under his belt. Although he has yet to record a win, Povich has proven to be a somewhat reliable starter for the Orioles.

His best outing came against the Atlanta Braves on June 12 when he tossed a six inning shutout with five hits and six strikeouts.

Facing the Cleveland Guardians Monday, the lefty surrendered three earned runs on seven hits in 5.2 innings while striking out five.

In the top of the third, Povich was part of a potential Catch of the Year candidate when a fan on the third deck along the first base line snagged a foul ball bare handed while holding an adult beverage and a phone.

It was a tied at two after Povich exited the game in the fifth inning. Then Cleveland took the lead in the sixth on a Jose Ramirez solo shot.

Cade Povich is 0-2 on the season with a 4.15 ERA and 14 strikeouts.

Coming Up

Schwellenbach is slated to throw against Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 29. Povich will take the mound vs. the Texas Rangers and Michael Lorenzen that same day. Waldron will need to wait an extra day as he toes the rubber on the June 30 in Boston against the Red Sox and Tanner Houck.

