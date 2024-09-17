Jeremy Pernell: Assessing Nebraska Football Heading into Big Ten Play
The first quarter of the 2024 season couldn't have gone much better for Nebraska. With Saturday's comfortable 34-3 win over Northern Iowa, the Huskers completed their first undefeated nonconference schedule since 2016. In doing so, they got a few monkeys off their back.
Throttling UTEP 40-7 gave them their first season-opening win since the 2019 season. Then, in dismantling Colorado 28-10, they beat their first nonconference power league opponent since defeating Oregon in 2016, which got them back into the AP top 25 for the first time since week 2 of 2019.
Sitting at 3-0 and ranked No. 22, the Nebraska football program has taken flight in its second season under Matt Rhule, but the Huskers' head coach would be the first to tell you (and his players) that they haven't arrived yet.
The Huskers have certainly looked good so far, but there is another level this team can reach. They still aren't playing their best football, which is encouraging considering they've comfortably dispatched their first three opponents.
"It was my kind of game. We won the game, but there's still a lot to improve," Rhule said after the Huskers dominated Colorado. "They're going to think it's the worst game they've ever played by the time we're done," he continued regarding upcoming film review.
Husker coaches likely highlighted the offense losing its rhythm in the second half and needing to learn how to maintain its focus for four quarters.
This team is built to hear honest assessments and transparency from coaches. You can expect the same approach after Saturday's win over UNI. The defense held the Panthers to just 301 total yards and a field goal, but there were too many missed tackles and the Blackshirts had trouble getting UNI off the field, with the Panthers going a combined 8-of-20 on third and fourth down.
Northern Iowa played a Big Ten-style game and the Huskers can take a lot away from the experience. There are plenty of things to clean up and get better at in all three phases for this team.
Yes, they are far more talented than UTEP, Colorado and Northern Iowa, but that hasn't stopped this program from losing countless games over the years where that has been the case. Beating teams you clearly outclass is a big step for this program and not something to shrug off.
While Colorado looks like the same overhyped, overrated team from last season, the way the Huskers responded in that game and to that moment shows they've turned a corner as a program.
Going back 20 years, how many times has Nebraska been in that situation and come out ahead? Too often this team has crumbled under the weight of the moment.
In its most anticipated home game since welcoming Miami to Memorial Stadium in 2014, Nebraska showed up and showed out.
Nebraska pulverizing Colorado was a program-defining win for Matt Rhule. Finally, in a moment billed as essential to taking the next step, the Huskers seized the opportunity and made a statement nationally. Not only did Nebraska not wilt under the spotlight, they played with swagger and a chip on their shoulder against the Buffs.
The team stayed laser-focused amid the noise and hype leading up to that game and were unaffected by the fear of losing while playing in that atmosphere. That's culture, folks.
In two of the three games thus far, we've seen second- and third-team players get snaps. Heck, 107 players saw the field against UTEP alone. The exception was Colorado, and that's because Rhule wanted the starters to revel in that victory.
Don't overlook the value in being able to get backups on the field for significant stretches. It helps with player engagement and more importantly it builds depth and furthers development. It's been far too long since Nebraska was able to incorporate its backups in blowout wins.
A lot of things we speculated about during the offseason have been verified on the field through the first three games.
This team is so much deeper than last year. The depth on defense is unbelievable, but I want to point out the stark contrast on offense.
Look no further than the receiver spot. Alex Bullock, who played the most snaps of any Husker wideout last year by far — nearly double that of the next-closest player — is arguably No. 7 in the pecking order now. The room is deep enough to redshirt Malachi Coleman, who played in 11 games with six starts last season.
Also take note of the running back room. Heading into the season, there were essentially four co-No.1s, with three incumbents with multiple starts under their belts. Rhule said he wanted to use the nonconference to see who would take control of that spot.
Newcomer Dante Dowdell has asserted himself as RB1 going into Big Ten play. I expect his usage to go up significantly. He's built for this conference and his combination of power and explosion is unmatched in the room. I anticipate him getting 15-18 carries per game from here on out. Emmett Johnson appears to be his backup with Rahmir Johnson also in that mix while being the third-down specialist.
This defense could be elite.
Eight of its current starters will be on NFL rosters next season. Tommi Hill is an early Day 2 pick who could play his way into the first-round. Ty Robinson, Nash Hutmacher, Isaac Gifford and DeShon Singleton are early Day 3 guys, while MJ Sherman, Jimari Butler and John Bullock could be drafted as well.
This is the deepest group we've seen in years. There are backups and underclassmen on this defense who will be playing on Sundays down the line as well.
The Blackshirts have given up just two touchdowns and are only allowing 6.7 points and 255.3 yards per game. This is the best defense we've seen since 2010 and this group could cement itself behind the 2009 and 1999 units as the best Husker defense in the past quarter-century.
Another thing we've confirmed: Dylan Raiola is special.
The arm talent is obvious and I've been impressed by his command of the offense and just how advanced he is already. But what separates elite QBs from good ones is how they handle pressure. Raiola's poise has been incredible. Think about the buildup of the Colorado game. How much it meant to the program.
In just his second college football game, Raiola seemed more ready for the moment than his counterpart at Colorado who was making his 39th career start. Shedeur Sanders is a probable first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft and Raiola handled the pressure better than he did.
Through three games, Raiola is 59-of-80 passing (73.8 percent) with 670 yards and five touchdowns with one interception. His lone pick came Saturday on a 50/50 ball thrown 48 yards downfield during the fourth quarter of a game well in hand. You'll take that.
Raiola's the first Husker QB to go over 70% completions in three consecutive games since Jeff Quinn did it during the 1980 season.
He's already one of the best QBs in the Big Ten and we haven't even seen him unleashed. He's been uber-efficient playing inside the framework of the gameplan. Selfishly, I'd like to see him in a game where the coaches are forced to take the handcuffs off and rely on him putting the team on his back and winning a shootout.
It's a small sample size against inferior opponents, but the offense looks night and day better than last season. Last year, Nebraska had its worst statistical offense since 1968. The Huskers averaged 313 yards and 18 points per game, while not having a 200-yard passing game for the first time in the Big Ten era.
The Husker offense is currently averaging 421.3 yards and 34 points per game, and Raiola has eclipsed the 200-yard mark twice already.
This offseason I surmised Nebraska would have gone 9-3 and played in Indianapolis last season had the offense averaged 400 yards and 27 points per game. With their defense, I stand by that. Is that attainable this season?
With divisions going away, 9-3 probably doesn't get you to Indy, but if Raiola and the offense can hit those benchmarks as they go through conference play and face much stiffer competition, Nebraska is going to be a tough out for anyone on their schedule.
Turnovers were a huge problem last season and a giant point of emphasis all offseason. Matt Rhule challenged the offense to protect the ball and for the defense to get more turnovers. Through three games, Nebraska is plus-3 in that department with five takeaways and two turnovers. They've also scored a defensive touchdown and forced a safety. At this point last season, the Huskers were minus-8 in turnover margin.
The team's relatively healthy as they open up Big Ten play at home this Friday against No. 24 Illinois in what will be the program's 400th consecutive home sellout. It will be the first ranked vs. ranked match-up played at Memorial Stadium since 2013, when the No. 23 Huskers hosted No. 16 UCLA.
If the Huskers take care of business against the Illini, they can check another box by beating their first ranked opponent since defeating No. 22 Oregon in 2016.
For a fanbase desperate to see this team return to national prominence, it might be difficult to keep some from getting over their skis.
There are some who are already suggesting a playoff run is realistic this season. That's incredibly optimistic despite how well the Huskers have played through three games. I would strongly advise fans not to get ahead of themselves.
This program hasn't gone to a bowl game in seven seasons. This team is still learning how to win. Now that they're ranked and represent a would-be signature win for every opponent they face, can they maintain their focus week-to-week and avoid stubbing their toe?
Even though they'll almost assuredly be favored in their next four games, I'm still skeptical the Huskers start 7-0. Besides Illinois, I don't think Rutgers or Indiana are the gimme games many considered them to be in August.
Would 7-0 shock me? No, but I still want to see how this team looks against better talent — especially if I'm going to entertain thoughts of making a playoff run.
I want to see how this team responds — specifically on offense — if they're in a dogfight where it's back and forth for four quarters. How will this team look if it's playing from behind or if they're down by 10 heading into the fourth quarter?
Nebraska has the potential to take another step. Will they take it by the time they head to Columbus on Oct. 26 to play Ohio State? That will be the ultimate litmus test for this team. I think this is the most talented Husker team in over a decade, but are they ready to compete with the nation's best teams?
