Nebraska Volleyball Preview: No. 2 Stanford
Big Ten play is right around the corner for the No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team, but two more non-conference foes await the Huskers and it’s arguably two of the toughest matches all season.
Following a collapse in a straight-set sweep by SMU on Sept. 3, Nebraska has seemingly turned the corner, winning five straight matches since. The victory in a five-set thriller over in-state foe and No. 9 Creighton has sparked the Huskers’ excellent play as NU is coming off two consecutive sweeps - No. 14 Arizona State and Wichita State - to win the Nebraska Classic. The offensive execution has improved, which includes team captain Merritt Beason who has had an uncharacteristic slow start to 2024. She hit .429 with 15 kills against the Sun Devils before 10 more kills on a .471 clip versus the Shockers over last weekend.
What comes next is another blockbuster entry in the Nebraska-Stanford rivalry Wednesday night at the Devaney Center. A year ago the Huskers took care of the Cardinal in four sets to announce to the college volleyball world they should be taken as national championship contenders. There’s no proving ground this time. Not only does the winner walk out with bragging rights in a historic rivalry, but also the best win of the young college volleyball season.
Here’s all you need to know for the showdown in Lincoln.
How to Follow Along
Matchup: No. 5 Nebraska (8-1) vs. No. 2 Stanford (7-0)
Where: Bob Devaney Sports Center, Lincoln, NE
Time: 7 p.m. CDT
Watch: Big Ten Network
Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Stanford Scout
Head Coach: Kevin Hambly | 8th Season | 178-37 at Stanford; 356-123 overall | Two-time National Champion | Former AVCA President.
2023 Record: 29-4 (19-1 Pac-12, 1st) | Two AVCA All-American First Team selections, Two AVCA Second Team selections, One AVCA Honorable Mention | Pac-12 Player, Setter and Libero of the Year, Six All-Pac-12 selections | 3-1 loss to eventual National Champion Texas in Elite Eight.
Record Against Nebraska: 12-7 (2023 last matchup, Nebraska won 3-1)
Fun Fact: Stanford is only one of eight schools with a winning record against Nebraska when the two teams have played more than once.
Key Returners: Kami Miner, S, Sr. | Sami Francis, MB, Sr. | Elia Rubin, OH, Jr. | Elena Oglivie, L, Gr.
Key Additions: Charity McDowell, MB, Gr. (Notre Dame) | Lizzy Andrew, MB, Fr. (Recruit)
Key Departures: Kendall Kipp, OPP (Eligibility) | Caitie Baird, OH (Eligibility) | McKenna Vicini, MB (Eligibility)
Outlook: There aren’t many programs that can claim a historical advantage over Nebraska in college volleyball, but it’s Stanford who’s one of the select few in that category. A sport-leading nine national championships, the Cardinal are national contenders year in and year out, especially with eighth-year head coach Kevin Hambly in charge at The Farm. A two-time national champion at Stanford, Hambly looks to lead his program back to the Final Four for the first time since the program won its ninth national title in 2019.
Plenty of star power from last season’s regional final squad moved into the professional game. Opposite Kendall Kipp developed into a two-time AVCA First Team All-American and one of the most physical players in the game, but she’s gone after five seasons. So is fellow attacker Caitie Baird who landed on the AVCA All-American Second Team twice which included 2023. Starting middle blocker McKenna Vicini played in the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation season in the United States after graduating, leaving a hole in the middle.
Despite some heavy losses, the Cardinal have thrived through the first seven matches of the season which includes wins over No. 18 Minnesota and No. 6 Wisconsin while sweeping No. 6 Texas in their latest outing last Sunday on national television.
Two-time First Team All-American and Pac-12 Setter of the Year Kami Miner leads the returning group for Stanford and Hambly. The six-foot California native is one of the premier setters in the country and has proven that sentiment throughout her college career. She averaged at least 11.4 assists per in each of her three completed seasons while contributing, at a minimum, 2.2 digs per set. She’s upped that number to 3.1 so far in 2024, but just a tad below her assist production.
Miner has returning All-American Elia Rubin on the left side as the leading attacker for the Cardinal. Rubin leads the team with 110 kills (4.23 per set) on a .304 hitting percentage through the first seven matches. She’s also served eight aces and has a 2.38 digs per set mark. Sami Francis returns for her senior season as one of the middle blockers. She’s been on a tear to begin 2024 with 2.3 kills per set on a .456 clip with a team-high 29 blocks, which is 19 more than anyone else. AVCA Honorable Mention libero Elena Oglivie is the last big returner, providing 3.73 digs per set so far this year. The Hawaiian averaged 4.14 digs per set last season to be second in the Pac-12.
The Cardinal’s most glaring hole was a second pin beside Rubin and they’ve relied on Turkish redshirt freshman Ipar Kurt for that role. Herading from Istanbul, Kurt is averaging 3.15 kills per set with seven aces. Sophomore Jordyn Harvey takes over for the graduated Kipp at opposite as the former No. 14 overall recruit has a 2.73 kills per set average this year. Her most lethal skill is from behind the service line with a team-high 20 aces. Her 0.77 aces per set average is third overall in the country. She’s also the cousin of 2023 NBA Champion Aaron Gordon.
Speaking of famous relatives, Stanford has middle blocker Sidney Duncan on the roster. The 6-4 freshman is the daughter of five-time NBA Champion and 19-year pro Tim Duncan. Sidney has yet to play in a set this season.
Despite bringing in Notre Dame transfer Charity McDowell to compete for the other middle blocker spot, it’s been true freshman Lizzy Andrew showing out. A 6-5 freshman from Washington, Andrew is hitting .293 this season with 1.5 kills per set. She’s also picked up 10 blocks. Expect to see freshman setter Taylor Yu come in as a serving sub. She’s already recorded six aces. Similar to Nebraska, the Cardinal have depth and experience at defensive specialist with Taylor Beaven and Anna Pringle, who will come in to serve and play in the back row to improve the floor defense.
This matchup is always circled on the calendar in the college volleyball world. Two of the blue bloods of the sport going head-to-head. What’s not to like? What’s better is that each team seems to be finding its stride as they both wrap up its non-conference slate. This is where Nebraska’s improved blocking will need to come into play. Miner is one of the best setters in the country and she will dish it around to keep the Huskers off balance. If Andi Jackson and Rebekah Allick can come up with a few blocks early, you have to like Nebraska’s chances. Being at Devaney is a huge help for NU, but Stanford will be looking for revenge after losing on their home court last season. Let’s say that Nebraska wins in a five-set thriller, but anything can happen in this blockbuster matchup.
