Stanford Hands Nebraska First Loss of the Season to Close the MLB Desert Invitational

Nebraska baseball almost made it through the first weekend of the 2026 season without a blemish.

On the final day of the MLB Desert Invitational in Arizona on Monday, Stanford used a big first inning to beat Nebraska, 11-6. The Cardinal improved to 2-2, while the Huskers fell to 3-1.

The Game

Stanford jumped all over Nebraska opener Colin Nowaczyk from the get-go. A lead-off triple was followed by a single, a double, another single, a walk, and a sacrifice fly to get the first out. The Cardinal followed that up by getting hit by a pitch before smacking a double and hitting into a fielder's choice.

In all, Stanford posted six runs before Nebraska even got a chance to bat.

Jett Buck hammered a double down the left field line to give NU a runner in scoring position and just one out. He and Case Sanderson would be stranded.

After Tucker Timmerman entered in relief, getting three outs across three batters, Nebraska again threatened. The Huskers used a walk, a single, and a hit by pitch to load the bases. But just like in the first inning, everyone was left stranded.

Now having avoided a pair of Husker threats, the Cardinal went back to work. Stanford used three doubles, a walk, and a hit batter to post three more runs, going up 9-0.

Nebraska showed some life in the bottom of the frame, getting doubles from Joshua Overbeek and Cole Kitchens, and a single from Dylan Carey, to get on the board. Will Jesske homered to get the Big Red to four runs in the inning.

The teams combined to strand five runners and score no runs in the fourth inning. In the fifth, Stanford went down 1-2-3 to Pryce Bender, while Nebraska took advantage of a wild pitch to score, adding another run during that same at-bat on a groundout. That had the deficit down to 9-6.

Neither team threatened in the sixth or seventh innings. In the eighth, Stanford extended the lead again, knocking multiple doubles and taking advantage of a wild pitch to tack on two more runs.

Nebraska put its first two runners on in the bottom of the eighth, but couldn't push them across. The ninth inning saw Ryan Harrahill sit down the Cardinal 1-2-3 before the Huskers went strikeout, lineout, walk, and flyout to end the game.

The Stats

Eight Husker pitchers combined to allow 11 runs, all earned, on 14 hits. They also issued four walks, struck out five, hit four batters, and had one wild pitch.

Nowaczyk took the loss for his first inning work.

The Huskers tallied 13 hits, including four guys with multi-hit efforts. Mac Moyer led the way with a 4-for-4 day, including two doubles, and reaching base another time on a walk.

Nebraska left 13 runners on base, while Stanford stranded 10.

What's Next

Nebraska stays in the south next weekend for the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series in Arlington, Texas.

The Huskers will face Louisville on Friday at 3 p.m. CST, Kansas State Saturday at 7 p.m. CST, and No. 16 Florida State Sunday at 2:30 p.m. CST. All games will stream on FloCollege.

Nebraska Baseball's 2026 Schedule

Feb. 13 Nebraska 12, UConn 2 [7 inn.] (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 14 Nebraska 7, Northeastern 4 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 15 Nebraska 9, Grand Canyon 1 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 16 Stanford 11, Nebraska 6 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 20 vs. Louisville 3 p.m. FloCollege (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 21 vs. Kansas State 7 p.m. FloCollege (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 22 vs. Florida State 2:30 p.m. FloCollege (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 27 at Auburn SECN+

Feb. 28 at Auburn SECN+

Mar. 1 at Auburn SECN+

Mar. 3 vs. Omaha 1:30 p.m.

Mar. 4 vs. South Dakota State 1:30 p.m.

Mar. 6 vs. Michigan State 2 p.m.

Mar. 7 vs. Michigan State 1 p.m.

Mar. 8 vs. Michigan State 12 p.m.

Mar. 11 North Dakota State 6 p.m.

Mar. 13 vs. Maine 6 p.m.

Mar. 14 vs. Maine 2 p.m.

Mar. 15 vs. Maine 12 p.m.

Mar. 17 at Wichita State 6 p.m.

Mar. 18 at Wichita State 2 p.m.

Mar. 20 at Michigan 3 p.m.

Mar. 21 at Michigan 1 p.m.

Mar. 22 at Michigan 12 p.m.

Mar. 24 at Kansas State 6 p.m.

Mar. 27 vs. Indiana 6 p.m.

Mar. 28 vs. Indiana 2 p.m.

Mar. 29 vs. Indiana 12 p.m.

Mar. 31 at Creighton 6 p.m.

Apr. 3 vs. Penn State 6 p.m.

Apr. 4 vs. Penn State 2 p.m.

Apr. 5 vs. Penn State 12 p.m.

Apr. 7 vs. Kansas 6 p.m.

Apr. 10 at Oregon 7 p.m.

Apr. 11 at Oregon 4 p.m.

Apr. 12 at Oregon 2 p.m.

Apr 14 vs. Creighton 6 p.m.

Apr. 17 vs. USC 6 p.m.

Apr. 18 vs. USC 2 p.m.

Apr. 19 vs. USC 12 p.m.

Apr. 21 at Kansas 6 p.m.

Apr. 24 at Illinois 6 p.m.

Apr. 25 at Illinois 3 p.m.

Apr. 26 at Illinois 1 p.m.

Apr. 28 vs. Kansas State 6 p.m.

May 1 at Ohio State 5 p.m.

May 2 at Ohio State 2 p.m.

May 3 at Ohio State 12 p.m.

May 8 vs. Iowa 6 p.m.

May 9 vs. Iowa 2 p.m.

May 10 vs. Iowa 1 p.m.

May 12 at Creighton 6 p.m.

May 14 at Minnesota 6 p.m.

May 15 at Minnesota 6 p.m.

May 16 at Minnesota 1 p.m.

May 19-24 Big Ten Tournament

Home games are bolded. All times central.

