Adam Carriker Gut Reaction: Transfer O-Lineman Rocco Spindler Commits to Nebraska
Also, is Dylan Raiola not a top QB? And what should the Huskers do in place of a spring game?
In this story:
Adam Carriker on a huge O-line commitment and what this means for the Huskers. Also, nobody seems to have Dylan Raiola as a top returning QB; Adam dives into why that might be. Finally, Matt Rhule said Nebraska will not have a typical spring game. Do we love this or hate it, and what can the Huskers do instead?
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
