After Nebrasketball: Huskers Fall Short in College Park
Jack Mitchell, Kaleb Henry, and Jacob Bigelow discuss a fourth consecutive loss for the Huskers, this time at Maryland.
In this story:
Jack Mitchell, Kaleb Henry, and Jacob Bigelow discuss Nebraska's fourth consecutive loss, a they fell on the road at Maryland. Why did the game get away from them before the late comeback? What's the mindset moving forward? And when will this skid end?
Watch the episode below and join the guys after Nebrasketball games all season.
For more content like this, become a Patron today for as low as $5 a month: patreon.com/i80club.
MORE: Nebraska Men's Basketball Falls at Maryland, Losing Streak Continues
MORE: Nebraska Tight End Thomas Fidone Accepts Senior Bowl Invitation
MORE: Arizona Defensive Back Marquis Groves-Killebrew Exits Transfer Portal, Will Not Join Nebraska
MORE: Remembering Jack and Andy Hoffman
MORE: Junior College Huskers Make Decisions With New Eligibility After Diego Pavia Ruling
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published