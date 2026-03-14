Alexis Jensen Pitches, Homers Nebraska Softball to Win Over Michigan

Alexis Jensen took the ball for the No. 10 Nebraska Cornhuskers' Big Ten opener against the Michigan Wolverines on Friday and powered the Huskers to a 5-2 win.

Nebraska improved to 19-5 and 1-0 in conference play with the victory.

With the wind blowing and temperatures feeling more like winter than spring, Jensen led NU in the circle and at the plate. She allowed two runs and four hits while striking out eight batters and allowing one walk in 6.0 innings of work. She also finished 2-for-3 with her first career home run and three runs batted in.

Jordy Frahm pitched the final frame of the contest, securing her sixth save of the season. She is now one shy of tying head coach Rhonda Revelle's single-season record set in 1983.

Final | Nebraska 5, Michigan 2



Jordy Frahm strikes out Conway and Putz to end the game.



Michigan had the bases loaded with no outs and the top of the lineup went down in order. pic.twitter.com/bHUPUDrNeP — Maren Angus-Coombs (@Maren_Angus) March 14, 2026

The lineup looked a little different for Nebraska. With both catchers out with injuries, Lauren Camenzind got the start behind the plate. Jesse Farrell is in concussion protocol and Carlie Muhlbach has a back issue.

Katelyn Caneda started at second base and Bella Bacon was the designated player.

Nebraska's fast start swung momentum in its direction almost immediately. The Huskers scored two in the first and two more in the second. They held on to a 4-0 lead until the sixth when Michigan scored twice.

NU scored one more in the sixth and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the top of the seventh to slam the door on its first conference win.

After Kacie Hoffmann robbed Michigan's Lauren Putz of a home run to end the top half of the first, Frahm led off with a single. Bland followed with a flare into right center. Frahm went to third on a fielding error while Bland advanced to second. Hannah Camenzind singled to right and scored Frahm. Bland doubled the lead when she scored on a throw that caught Camenzind stealing second.

Bland went home on a throw that caught H. Camenzind stealing to make the score 2-0.

In the bottom of the second, Bacon reached first on a throwing error and scored on Jensen's homer to centerfield.

NO DOUBTER FROM 99.



First career HR from the freshman extends the lead to four. pic.twitter.com/CBu31aQ3tF — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) March 13, 2026

Trailing 4-0, Michigan mounted a rally in the sixth. Indiana Langford drew a leadoff walk, advanced on a wild pitch and scored when Jenissa Conway aced a triple over the head of Frahm at first base and into the right field corner. Conway scored on a fielder's choice to first base, sliding in just before the tag at the plate – a call that she earned on review after initially being called out.

Hannah Coor doubled for NU in the sixth and scored a single from Jensen to give the Huskers a 5-2 lead.

Insurance run courtesy of Alexis Jensen.



5-2 Red Team. pic.twitter.com/l1zvs0z9Zv — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) March 14, 2026

Frahm took over the Huskers in the circle to start the seventh. After the Wolverines loaded the bases with no outs, Frahm retired the next three batters in order, including strikeouts of Conway and Putz to end the game.

Nebraska and Michigan will finish their series with a doubleheader on Saturday. The first game is set to start at 1 p.m. CDT, and the second game will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

Both games will be streamed on B1G+ and can be heard across the Huskers Radio Network.

Notes