Alexis Jensen Pitches, Homers Nebraska Softball to Win Over Michigan
Alexis Jensen took the ball for the No. 10 Nebraska Cornhuskers' Big Ten opener against the Michigan Wolverines on Friday and powered the Huskers to a 5-2 win.
Nebraska improved to 19-5 and 1-0 in conference play with the victory.
With the wind blowing and temperatures feeling more like winter than spring, Jensen led NU in the circle and at the plate. She allowed two runs and four hits while striking out eight batters and allowing one walk in 6.0 innings of work. She also finished 2-for-3 with her first career home run and three runs batted in.
Jordy Frahm pitched the final frame of the contest, securing her sixth save of the season. She is now one shy of tying head coach Rhonda Revelle's single-season record set in 1983.
The lineup looked a little different for Nebraska. With both catchers out with injuries, Lauren Camenzind got the start behind the plate. Jesse Farrell is in concussion protocol and Carlie Muhlbach has a back issue.
Katelyn Caneda started at second base and Bella Bacon was the designated player.
Nebraska's fast start swung momentum in its direction almost immediately. The Huskers scored two in the first and two more in the second. They held on to a 4-0 lead until the sixth when Michigan scored twice.
NU scored one more in the sixth and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the top of the seventh to slam the door on its first conference win.
After Kacie Hoffmann robbed Michigan's Lauren Putz of a home run to end the top half of the first, Frahm led off with a single. Bland followed with a flare into right center. Frahm went to third on a fielding error while Bland advanced to second. Hannah Camenzind singled to right and scored Frahm. Bland doubled the lead when she scored on a throw that caught Camenzind stealing second.
Bland went home on a throw that caught H. Camenzind stealing to make the score 2-0.
In the bottom of the second, Bacon reached first on a throwing error and scored on Jensen's homer to centerfield.
Trailing 4-0, Michigan mounted a rally in the sixth. Indiana Langford drew a leadoff walk, advanced on a wild pitch and scored when Jenissa Conway aced a triple over the head of Frahm at first base and into the right field corner. Conway scored on a fielder's choice to first base, sliding in just before the tag at the plate – a call that she earned on review after initially being called out.
Hannah Coor doubled for NU in the sixth and scored a single from Jensen to give the Huskers a 5-2 lead.
Frahm took over the Huskers in the circle to start the seventh. After the Wolverines loaded the bases with no outs, Frahm retired the next three batters in order, including strikeouts of Conway and Putz to end the game.
Nebraska and Michigan will finish their series with a doubleheader on Saturday. The first game is set to start at 1 p.m. CDT, and the second game will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.
Both games will be streamed on B1G+ and can be heard across the Huskers Radio Network.
Notes
- Lauren Camenzind made her first start at catcher since May 21, 2023.
- Alexis Jensen’s home run in the second inning was the first of her career.
- Nebraska’s 19-5 record is its best start through 24 games since it was also 19-5 in 2013.
- Jordy Frahm is up to six saves on the season, one away from tying the record that current head coach Rhonda Revelle set in 1983.
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Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.