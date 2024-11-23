McMaster's Big Ten Football Pick'em: Week 13
From the heart of the Big Ten Conference in Chicago, HuskerMax's self-proclaimed "Big Ten expert" Matt McMaster gives his picks against the spread.
Point spreads via ESPN.
Purdue @ Michigan State (-14)
After their 49-10 loss to Penn State, Purdue moved to 1-8 on the season as underdogs against the spread. You know the drill, we are enforcing the nearly fool-proof “Pick Against Purdue” strategy and taking the Spartans.
The Pick: Michigan State -14
Indiana @ Ohio State (-11)
First, I want to say how much of a tragedy this game is being played at 11 a.m. CST. This is the biggest game in the history of Indiana football and the most consequential game of the season for the College Football Playoff Committee. The result of this game will single-handedly dictate the 12-team playoff rankings more than any other game before or after it. There's no reason it should not be under the lights in Columbus, Ohio, on the national stage.
These are two great teams. Ohio State has played the better competition, but you have to give Indiana credit; while playing worse teams, they’ve kicked the snot out of them. The Buckeyes use their run game to set up their explosive pass game, but Indiana’s run defense is one of the best in the country. Their dominance up front against a banged-up offensive line will allow them to pin their ears back against Will Howard and keep this game close. I’ve watched a lot of Indiana this season and think that 11 points is too much to give the Hoosiers.
The Pick: Indiana +11
Illinois @ Rutgers (-1)
This is the second time Illinois is an underdog as a ranked team playing an unranked opponent this season. They lost to Minnesota at home the first time, but history won’t repeat itself. Rutgers is getting too much credit for its win against Maryland, and Illinois is coming off of a dominant win against Michigan State that will get them back on track after back-to-back losses. Illinois is a good team, and I don’t think the same about the Scarlet Knights, so I’ll gladly take the points in this spot.
The Pick: Illinois +1
Iowa @ Maryland (+3.5)
I will ride with the Hawkeyes despite Cade McNamara being back in the lineup. This offense is much worse with him in the lineup than with injured QB Brendan Sullivan, but Iowa is so good at beating teams that are worse than them, even with subpar quarterback play. Maryland is terrible, and Iowa will run the ball down their throats.
The Pick: Iowa -3.5
Penn State @ Minnesota (+11.5)
It's a tough game to pick. Penn State is really good, but Minnesota, up until their loss to Rutgers, was one of the hottest teams in the country, and they’re coming off a bye. My heart says Minnesota here, but PSU is playing great football and has covered its last three games as favorites.
The Pick: Penn State (-11.5)
Northwestern @ Michigan (-10.5)
The Northwestern Wildcats are not a good football team, and 10.5 points is not enough to cover this spread. I know Michigan has been an abject failure this year, but Northwestern is awful and should not be anything less than 14-point underdogs in the big house.
The Pick: Michigan -10.5
Wisconsin @ Nebraska (-1)
This is such a strange game to me. You have Nebraska, who, for the fifth time, will try to win to qualify for a bowl berth for the first time in eight seasons. If you thought Nebraska’s offensive coordinator situation was odd, wait to hear the opponents’. Wisconsin nearly beat the No. 1 team in the country at home last week and then promptly fired their offensive coordinator after. The Badgers opted not to hire a new OC and are instead picking plays by committee. Phil Longo wasn’t the best offensive coordinator in the Big Ten, but this was a very strange spot to let go of him.
Wisconsin has two winnable games left this season with the bowl eligibility on the line. I question the decision to flip the offense this late in the game and then opt to not elect a new leader. You can just smell the desperation from both second-year coaches trying to get that all-important postseason qualifying sixth win. Nebraska finally gets it done and punches their ticket to the postseason in their final home game of the year.
The Pick: Nebraska -1
USC @ UCLA (+5)
Over the last month, UCLA has played better football than USC. I think USC was very fortunate to beat Nebraska last week and don’t trust them to finish close games, which this will be. This is an easy pick for the Bruins.
The Pick: UCLA +5. (McMaster’s Lock of The Week)
Oregon and Washington are not in action this week.
