Blue State: Creighton Women's Basketball Upends No. 21 Nebraska, 80-74
Women's basketball in the state of Nebraska is blue for the next year.
No. 21 Nebraska fell to Creighton 80-74 at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha. The Huskers fall to 5-1 while the Bluejays improve to 2-2.
Creighton built a seven-point lead in the first quarter but Nebraska flipped the game the other direction midway through the second. NU led by three points going into the final quarter.
The Bluejays got hot in the fourth quarter from deep and at the free throw line. CU made 6-of-9 3s and 6-of-6 free throws to hold off NU at the end.
Nebraska shot 50% for the game, including 5-of-17 3s. Creighton made 47.5% of their shots, including 13-of-29 from deep.
Alexis Markowski and Britt Prince were the offense for the Big Red. Markowski notched a double-double of 26 points and 12 rebounds. Prince added 20 points and six rebounds.
The Bluejays were led by Lauren Jensen's 31 points. Jensen went 4-for-9 from 3 and a perfect 7-for-7 at the line.
Nebraska returns home Tuesday to host Kansas City. Tip is set for 7 p.m. CST on B1G+.
