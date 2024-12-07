After Nebrasketball: Nebraska Blown Out in Big Ten Opener
Jack Mitchell, Kaleb Henry and Jacob Bigelow discuss Nebraska's 89-52 loss in the Huskers' Big Ten opener. What went wrong in the second half? What's next? They break it all down and discuss what it means.
In this story:
