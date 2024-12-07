All Huskers

After Nebrasketball: Nebraska Blown Out in Big Ten Opener

Jack Mitchell, Kaleb Henry and Jacob Bigelow discuss Nebraska's 89-52 loss in the Huskers' Big Ten opener. What went wrong in the second half? What's next? They break it all down and discuss what it means.

Kaleb Henry, Jack Mitchell, Jacob Bigelow, Josh Peterson

