Amy Williams Previews Unbeaten Nebraska Women's Basketball's Matchup with Bradley
The University of Nebraska is one of just seven schools in the country with undefeated men’s and women’s basketball teams, and head coach Amy Williams says her group is doing everything they can to “stay that way” ahead of Wednesday night’s matchup with the Bradley Braves.
Fresh off a 2–0 week and an Emerald Coast Classic championship, the Huskers climbed to No. 15 in the latest NET rankings. Nebraska is averaging 89 points per game through seven contests, and that offensive surge has fueled a blistering start as the Huskers sit just four days away from opening Big Ten play.
But first comes Bradley. With one final non-conference test before a trip to Penn State, here’s everything Williams had to say as her squad looks to move to 8–0 on Wednesday night.
While the Huskers are highly regarded as one of the best teams in America, courtesy of the NET rankings, Nebraska still finds itself outside of the top 25, according to the AP Poll. With more than two-thirds of their season still left to play, however, when asked about the subject matter, Williams made it clear it's something she's not too worried about at this point.
"We put a lot of thought into trying to build our non-conference schedule in such a manner that we can really have that metric stand out as a part of our resume.", the head coach said, referring to the strength of schedule as something the Huskers have tested themselves with early.
Despite being left out of several other nationally relevant polls, as of Dec. 2, Nebraska is focused on where they stand at the end of the season, not where they are one month in. "Ultimately, this team is hungry and eager to be in the postseason. Not just to be [there] but advancing. Everything matters. Every game matters. The focus for our team is one game at a time, and what needs to happen today at practice to help us be the best team we're capable of", Williams said.
While winning tends to mask issues, the tenth-year head coach noted several areas she hopes to see her squad improve on in the coming months. Despite the Huskers averaging north of 37 rebounds per game and having outrebounded every team on their schedule to date, Williams says continuing the trend will be key as the season goes on.
"It may seem like, you know, 'golly, why is she complaining about rebounding?', but we still have plenty of clips in film where we have one player that missed their box-out responsibility. As good as we want to be in the Big Ten conference, we have to be one of the best rebounding [teams] and the most disciplined in that regard", Williams said.
The head coach is proud of her team for creating what she deemed a "balanced attack" on the offensive side of the court. "With the exception of Britt Prince, who's been the anchor", Williams noted the quarter-to-quarter scoring leaders for the Huskers in several games is something she's been very encouraged to see this season.
Nebraska, seven games in, has seen at least three players score in double-figures throughout each contest. In six of the seven, four or more have hit the same mark. It goes to show how versatile the Husker offensive attack is, and Williams described that characteristic as something she believes is "awesome to see".
Referring back to her earlier comments about sophomore guard Britt Prince being the anchor that holds everything together for the Huskers on the offensive side of the ball, Williams credited the former Big Ten All-Freshman team honoree for picking up right where she left off last year.
What's changed this fall, Williams said, has been "The confidence and aggressiveness to be thinking score-first". The head coach also highlighted the Nebraska natives' pace of play as something she's enjoyed watching early on. "I think that makes a difference when she plays with great pace, and really puts pressure on the rim".
Leading the team in scoring, Prince has consistently shown an ability to put the ball in the hoop. However, Williams also noted the opportunity her fast style of play creates for those around her as well. "It creates opportunities for her, but it also creates a lot of opportunities for our entire team", the head coach said.
And to Prince's credit, her teammates have capitalized on it as well. Seven games in, Prince is second on the team in assists, averaging 3.7 per contest this fall. She's also fifth on the team in rebounding (3.7 per game) and steals (1.0 per game), respectively.
The scoring doesn't stop with Prince; instead, early-season success has extended to the entire team. Through 28 quarters of basketball played in the 2025-26 season, the Huskers have shot, as a collective, 38% from beyond the three-point line, something Williams said has come as no surprise.
"To be honest with you, 38% percent, I'm like, 'eh', because I think this team is capable of being better than that. We have confidence in every player on the roster, from top to bottom, to be able to effectively shoot from beyond the arc", Williams said.
They've also collectively shot 80% from the free throw line, something Williams said didn't come by accident. "That's something that we've recruited in here, but they also work really, really hard. I'm not overly surprised by that.", the head coach said.
The scary thing, for opposing teams, is that Nebraska may still be without its most impactful player. Redshirt sophomore Natalie Potts, who suffered a season-ending injury last fall, is still working her way through rehab and back into the starting lineup. Before her injury, Potts led the team in scoring last fall, recording double-digit performances in each of the first four games before her season came to an end.
When Williams was asked about the impact Potts will make upon her return, she made it clear the third-year player is still making one without being on the court. "[She's] working really hard on her rehab. Her teammates are probably as or more excited than she is" for her return.
To date, Potts has recorded six double-doubles in her collegiate career, showcasing that she's more than just another scoring threat among the bunch. Williams described the 6-foot-2 forward as someone who "sets the tone for our team", and says she is excited to be back on the court as soon as possible.
As the Huskers continue to prepare for the next matchup, Bradley could prove to be more of a test than meets the eye. While Prince is averaging 22.0 points per game this fall, the Braves feature a guard of their own who's more than capable of matching her performance.
Kaylen Nelson, a senior guard, is currently averaging 20.6 points per game and leads the nation in three-point field goals made per contest. Williams said defending Nelson will be top of mind for Nebraska on Wednesday night.
The Huskers' head coach described the Braves as a team that's "Going to play [hard] for a full 40 minutes", and one that has a lot of momentum going into the matchup. With that in mind, advancing unscathed in the record books seems to be only getting harder from here on out, and Nebraska will need to bring a strong sense of urgency into Pinnacle Bank Arena to remain unbeaten heading into the weekend.
