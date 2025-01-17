Big Ten Basketball Games of the Weekend: Ranked Matchups Draw National Attention
The Big Ten has shown itself to be one of the best conferences in the country this season.
There are currently six teams from the conference that are ranked in the top 25, and a few more Big Ten teams besides those are battling for spots in the NCAA tournament. As a result, this weekend has two Big Ten games in particular that are meaningful on a national stage.
Big Ten Basketball Games of the Weekend
No. 13 Oregon vs. No. 17 Purdue (Saturday, 3 p.m. EST)
The No. 17 Boilermakers travel to Eugene to face the No. 13 Ducks in a highly anticipated Big Ten matchup on Saturday. Both teams are off to strong starts, with Purdue holding a 14-4 overall record and a 6-1 mark in conference play, while Oregon stands at 15-2 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten.
Oregon boasts a high-powered offense, averaging 79.4 points per game, led by versatile forward Nathan Bittle, who averages 13.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per contest. The Ducks will look to leverage their offensive firepower against a tough Purdue defense.
The Boilermakers pride themselves on their defensive discipline, allowing just 67.9 points per game and holding opponents to 43.2% shooting. Trey Kaufman-Renn has been a standout for Purdue, averaging 17.6 points per game, and will be key in countering Oregon’s offensive weapons.
This game is crucial for both teams in the Big Ten standings, with Purdue aiming to maintain its strong start and Oregon looking to climb up the ranks. Beyond the conference implications, this matchup is a national showcase of two ranked teams with different playing styles—Oregon's fast-paced offense versus Purdue's staunch defense.
With high stakes on both fronts, this game could be Oregon's chance to bounce back from its embarassing home loss to Illinois earlier this month. Meanwhile, Purdue looks to continue its strong run to start Big Ten play.
No. 12 Michigan State vs. No. 19 Illinois (Sunday, 12 p.m. EST)
The No. 19 Fighting Illini are riding a wave of momentum, having won six of their last seven games. Their recent performances, including a dominant road victory over Oregon and a blowout win against Indiana, have caught the attention of the rest of the country. Illinois is now set to face the No. 12 Spartans in a crucial Big Ten matchup on Sunday afternoon.
Illinois has been an offensive powerhouse, averaging 87.3 points per game, the second-highest in the Big Ten. The team features a well-rounded scoring attack with five different players averaging double figures, including Kasparas Jakucionis and the towering big man Tomislav Ivisic.
Michigan State, currently sitting atop the Big Ten with a 15-2 record and an undefeated 6-0 in conference play, is on a 10-game winning streak. Despite not having faced a ranked team during this stretch, the Spartans have been impressive, particularly on defense, which is a trademark for all of head coach Tom Izzo's teams.
This matchup in East Lansing promises to be a high-stakes game, with both teams looking to make a statement in the conference race. With Illinois’ explosive offense going up against Michigan State’s tough defense, the game could be a pivotal moment in the Big Ten season.
