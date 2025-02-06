Big Ten Basketball Midweek Rundown: Conference Championship Race Narrows After Upsets
Welcome back to the Big Ten Basketball Midweek Rundown.
The conference championship race is getting more interesting as the weeks go on. Some crucial upsets have made the race even tighter as we get into the month of February.
Let's take a look at the latest results from Big Ten play, including a few shockers.
Big Ten Men's Basketball Tuesday Results:
No. 7 Purdue 90, Iowa 81
Braden Smith scored 31 points, and Trey Kaufman-Renn added 25 as No. 7 Purdue defeated Iowa 90-81 on Tuesday night. The Boilermakers used a strong second-half push to secure their third straight victory. Purdue opened the second half with a decisive 17-5 run to take control after it was tied at the break.
Josh Dix paced Iowa with 27 points, and Payton Sandfort added 23, but the Boilermakers fended off a late rally to come away with the win. With Michigan State's loss, the Boilermakers are now in first place in the Big Ten standings.
UCLA 63, No. 9 Michigan State 61
Eric Dailey Jr. sank the decisive shot with seven seconds left, lifting UCLA to a 63-61 victory over No. 9 Michigan State on Tuesday night. The Spartans have now dropped two games in a row after their perfect start to conference play. The Bruins secured their sixth straight win and fifth against a ranked opponent. UCLA controlled much of the game but had to fend off a late surge from the Spartans in front of a crowd that included Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Michigan State was paced by Jaden Akins, who finished with 15 points as their lone double-digit scorer. The Spartans erased an 11-point deficit to tie the game three times in the final minutes. Akins had one last chance for the Spartans, but his three-point attempt bounced off the rim as time expired.
No. 21 Wisconsin 76, Indiana 64
John Tonje scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack as No. 21 Wisconsin defeated Indiana 76-64 on Tuesday night. The Badgers have now won 21 consecutive home games against Indiana, with the Hoosiers' last road victory in Madison coming back in 1998.
Indiana has now dropped four straight games. Mackenzie Mgbako led the Hoosiers with 15 points, while Luke Goode added 11. Wisconsin set the tone early, racing out to a 19-2 lead within the first five minutes. The Badgers then pushed the margin to 26-4, putting Indiana in an early hole they couldn’t climb out of.
Minnesota 69, Penn State 61
Dawson Garcia recorded a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds as Minnesota pulled away late to defeat Penn State 69-61 on Tuesday night. The Golden Gophers snapped a two-game losing streak with the win.
Penn State was led by reserve D’Marco Dunn, who scored 18 points. The Nittany Lions last held the lead at 46-44 with 9:04 left before Minnesota took control. Mike Mitchell answered with a three-pointer to put the Gophers back in front for good. Penn State has now lost four straight and eight of its last nine games.
Northwestern 77, USC 75
Nick Martinelli delivered a dominant performance with 27 points and 13 rebounds, including the game-winning basket with 2.6 seconds remaining, as Northwestern edged USC 77-75 on Tuesday night.
Slajchert led USC with 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting, including a clutch four-point play with 29 seconds left to tie the game at 75. Northwestern, which led 33-31 at halftime, built a 15-point cushion midway through the second half before USC mounted a comeback but never managed to take the lead.
Big Ten Men's Basketball Wednesday Results:
No. 24 Michigan 80, Oregon 76
Will Tschetter led Michigan with 17 points, while Danny Wolf and Vladislav Goldin each contributed 15 as the No. 24 Wolverines outlasted Oregon 80-76 on Wednesday night. Michigan built a double-digit lead in the first half behind an 11-0 run sparked by Wolf. Goldin took over in the second half, helping the Wolverines maintain their edge. The victory marked Michigan’s third straight win, moving them into a tie for second place in the Big Ten with No. 9 Michigan State, trailing only No. 7 Purdue.
Oregon continued its downward slide, losing its fourth consecutive game for the first time in a decade. Jackson Shelstad led the Ducks with 18 points, while Nate Bittle added 16. Despite trailing by 14 points in the first half, Oregon fought back to make it a tight contest, but Michigan’s late free throws secured the win.
Nebraska 86, Washington 72
Brice Williams led Nebraska with 23 points, while Juwan Gary added 17 as the Cornhuskers dominated the second half to defeat Washington 86-72 on Wednesday night. Reserve Connor Essegian contributed 16 points as Nebraska shot an efficient 52.7% from the field, rallying from a double-digit deficit.
Washington started red-hot from three-point range, making its first seven attempts in the opening minutes to build a 31-18 lead and take a 47-37 advantage into halftime. However, Nebraska flipped the momentum with a 15-2 run after the break, taking its first lead since early in the game on a Williams three-pointer. The Cornhuskers outscored the Huskies 49-25 in the second half to secure the win.
Rutgers 82, No. 23 Illinois 73
Dylan Harper made a strong return with 28 points, while fellow freshman Ace Bailey contributed 18 points and 11 rebounds as Rutgers took down No. 23 Illinois 82-73 on Wednesday night. Harper, who missed the Scarlet Knights’ previous game with a sprained ankle, was nearly perfect from the free-throw line, making 11 of 12, while also grabbing six rebounds and dishing out five assists.
Rutgers jumped out to a commanding 23-6 lead, but Illinois battled back, briefly taking its first lead at 48-47 with 13:06 remaining. However, the Scarlet Knights responded and controlled the closing stretch. Will Riley led the Illini with 20 points, and Ben Humrichous added 14, but Illinois struggled late and has now dropped four of its last six games.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.