Hiring Mike Ekeler is Arguably the Most Important Offseason Move for Nebraska Football
You could hear the sighs of relief from South Sioux City to Scottsbluff. Church bells rang out and shouts of joy could be heard across the windswept plains. After an already busy and productive offseason, it was announced earlier this week that Nebraska has hired a new special teams coordinator. And not just any special teams coordinator: one of the best in the country, who just happens to be from Nebraska.
Perhaps I’m exaggerating a bit about the collective reaction across Husker Nation, but let’s face it: this was a much needed hire by Matt Rhule. Nebraska’s special teams units have struggled for longer than fans care to remember, costing the team wins with unforced errors and sloppy play. Rhule needed to make a bold move, and by all accounts the decision to bring in Ekeler is a home run.
I must admit, I was slightly concerned about Rhule’s comments regarding special teams when he spoke to the media this past weekend (before the Ekeler news had been announced). “I don't think anything we did wrong was wrong schematically last year,” the Coach said. “A lot of our problems stem at the snapper position and once that happens you're trying to compensate for things. It was not a good year from that perspective.” He went on to say: “I don't think we can put any more time into it in terms of practice. I don't think we can put any more time in terms of meetings.”
We’re big supporters of Rhule on the Common Fan Podcast, and I believe he absolutely has the program moving in the right direction. But I found these comments to be questionable at best. Yes, the long snapper was a major issue, and clearly the cause of multiple missed or blocked field goals. But there was no shortage of problems across the board, from kicking to punting to return units and more. I’m not an X’s and O’s expert, but it sure didn’t look right schematically. And to hear him talk about how much time they put into special teams considering the product we saw on the field in 2024 was…troubling.
Alas, not to worry. Actions speak louder than words, and the hire of Mike Ekeler echoed across the sprawling prairie like Pavarotti singing the Ave Maria.
This is a great example of why I’m inclined to give Rhule the benefit of the doubt. You never know why coaches say the things they do (or don’t say certain things). Maybe they’re trying to send a message to certain players or groups of players. Maybe they’re unwilling to throw certain assistant coaches under the bus. When the offense was sputtering during the 2024 season and Husker fans were (rightfully) losing their minds about the possibility of a bowl opportunity once again slipping away, Rhule never bagged on then-offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield. It would have been easy (and accurate) to do so, and frankly I think Husker fans would have welcomed such criticisms. But instead, the head coach acted where it counted: he replaced Satterfield, bringing in Dana Holgorsen with three games to go, jump-starting the offense and arguably saving the season by not only salvaging bowl eligibility but also winning the bowl game.
Similarly, I wonder if there was more to Saturday’s comments than it initially seemed. Perhaps Rhule didn’t want to throw Ed Foley, his previous special teams coordinator, to the wolves. Foley has done great work cultivating relationships with high schools and coaches across Nebraska, and he is by all accounts a good man. I am actually interested to see if there will still be a role for him on Nebraska’s staff. Additionally, I wonder if Rhule didn’t want to go too hard after the actual players on the special teams units. Whatever went wrong, the Big Red is going to need a renewed devotion and enthusiasm for the third phase, and that starts with players from every level of the program wanting to buy in and play a role in this ever important phase of the game.
Enter Mike Ekeler. The David City, Nebraska native spent the last four seasons at Tennessee, where he led one of the best overall special teams units in the country. He previously coached at Nebraska (under Bo Pelini), and has also done stints at USC, Georgia, Indiana, and North Carolina, to name just a few. He’s known for his boundless energy and enthusiasm for the game. I can still see him jumping up and down on the sidelines as a member of Pelini’s staff.
Most importantly, his work with the Vols speaks for itself. According to Huskers Illustrated: “Special teams at Tennessee under Ekeler were considered elite. The Vols ranked either first or second in the SEC in punt return average in Ekeler’s first three seasons. The Vols were first in the SEC in punt return defense in two of his first three years. In 2024, Tennessee averaged 15.7 yards per punt return – ninth in the country – and gave up 6.7 yards per return during a season in which the No. 9-ranked Vols reached the 12-team College Football Playoff where they lost a first-round game to eventual champion Ohio State.”
What a breath of fresh air for Nebraska fans. For a team that’s struggled to win close games for far too long, the Huskers need every advantage they can get going into a pivotal year three for Matt Rhule. The defense has been good-to-great for Rhule’s entire tenure; the offense is trending in the right direction under Holgorsen. Special teams was the missing piece. We’ve seen too many examples of how poor special teams play can impact a game. If Ekeler can produce the kind of results he got at Tennessee, or even something remotely close to those results, this will turn out to be the most important addition for Nebraska – player or coach – of the 2025 offseason.
