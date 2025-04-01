Connor Essegian Confirms Return to Nebraska Men's Basketball
The transfer portal is open but one Nebraska men's basketball player has already announced he won't be heading that direction.
In a social media post captioned "Dear Husker Nation... Thank you...", Essegian began by setting up an announcement to enter the portal, before cutting to the April Fool's Day reveal that he's staying put.
"I know it's a crazy time. We're still playing in Vegas. We literally just played yesterday, but I just want to let you guys know that I decided to enter... April Fool's. We're running it back next year," Essegian said.
Essegian has one season of college basketball remaining.
In his first two years at Wisconsin, Essegian played in 68 games. he averaged 11.7 points per game as a freshman in 2022-23.
This season, Essegian has averaged 10.4 points per game through 31 games, making three starts. He's shooting a career-high 37.6% from 3, having notched 70 makes on the season.
The transfer portal opened on March 24 and runs for 30 days. So far, no Nebraska players have elected to enter the portal.
Essegian and the Huskers continue play in the College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas Wednesday against Georgetown. Tip is set for 8:30 p.m. CDT on FS1.
