2027 QB Trae Taylor Forced to Consider Nebraska Football Commitment Following Spring Visit
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been hosting a number of prospects during spring ball. This includes their No. 1 QB target in the 2027 class. That QB is Trae Taylor from Carmel Catholic High School from Lake in the Hills, Illinois.
Taylor is the 11th-ranked prospect in the nation, according to Rivals, and measures in at 6-3 and 180 pounds. He has been the primary target for the Huskers in the 2027 class as they are no longer in need of a 2026 QB commit following the Dayton Raiola commitment to kickstart that class.
Taylor recapped his visit with HuskerMax as he inches closer to a verbal commitment.
"I really loved my time there," Taylor said. "I have every time I have gone to Lincoln. This time I saw way more thanks to Mrs Avery. It was just really a great, relaxing time."
Taylor had the opportunity to not only see the coaches in action, but also outside of football. This gave him a real chance to see what type of person each of the coaches was, since he had only really had the opportunity to see the coaches on the field.
"This time, I got to see the coaches outside of football. I feel I have a really strong relationship with the whole staff. And even people in that building who are not coaches. Taylor, Troy, Avery, and others. To see the coaches have fun and crack jokes was awesome," said Taylor.
Taylor was ready to commit to a school prior to this visit, but now he has to rethink things as the visit went extremely well.
"I’ll put it to you this way: I thought I was ready to commit to a school, going into this. After this trip, it made me revisit a few things. This trip really, really helped Nebraska," the Carmel Catholic High School QB prospect stated.
Taylor didn't receive a new message this go-round. In-fact it was the same message since day one of his Nebraska recruiting process.
"Their message has been the same from day 1," Taylor said. "It’s been I’m the top priority at this point, and they have shown it. The fan base has shown it. I mean, the state has shown it."
The Cornhuskers have the pull when it comes to a big factor in Taylor's recruitment.
"I most definitely do. But honestly I have felt this from a couple of schools. But as a staff as a whole, no school has done better. From Coach Rhule down. I even spent time with the AD," Taylor said.
The Cornhusker target is not re-visiting before his commitment as he is set to commit to a school on June 6. While Nebraska isn't receiving another visit, neither are any of his other schools, aside from Auburn which will get one more visit ahead of decision day.
"This was my last trip," Taylor said. "Plan on committing on June 6 still. But after the Auburn trip, I’m not taking any more trips anywhere."
More From Nebraska on SI
- 'Desire To Keep Getting Better': Nebraska Football DC John Butler, Players Meet with the Media
- HuskerMax Today: Nebrasketball at the Crown, Baseball's Big Weekend Before Creighton & Omaha, Spring Football
- Dave Feit’s Rejected Nebraska Football Spring Game Ideas
- What If: The 1979 College Football Season
- Nebraska Softball's Six-Game Winning Streak Ends in Series Finale Loss to Purdue
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.