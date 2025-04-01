All Huskers

'Desire To Keep Getting Better': Nebraska Football DC John Butler, Players Meet with the Media

Nebraska defensive coordinator John Butler, along with defensive back DeShon Singleton, defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy, and linebacker Javin Wright, met with the media Tuesday after the latest spring practice.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska defensive coordinator John Butler meets with the media after the fifth spring practice of 2025.
Nebraska football is now five practices into the spring.

Defensive coordinator John Butler, along with defensive back DeShon Singleton, defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy, and linebacker Javin Wright, met with the media Tuesday. Butler says he is learning from associate head coach Phil Snow, who has been helping out coaching at practices, particularly freshman defensive backs.

"I'm watching his drills and learning," Butler said. "You're a fool if you don't embrace that knowledge."

The staff is tracking everything the players are doing defensively, from tackles to coverage to making plays, and sharing that information with the players so they know exactly how they're doing.

"The more plays you make, the more you make your way up the depth chart," Butler said.

As for the big place that Butler wants his defense to excel, it is affecting the quarterback and getting off the field.

"The money down is third down and then stopping guys in the red zone.," Butler said. "You've got to make it as hard on the quarterback as you can."

Butler's appearance, as well as that from the players, are be posted below. Keep scrolling for more coverage from Tuesday's media availability.

