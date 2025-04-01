HuskerMax Today: Nebrasketball at the Crown, Baseball's Big Weekend Before Creighton & Omaha, Spring Football
Nick Handley and Kaleb Henry are back to discuss Nebrasketball's win at the College Basketball Crown and the massive weekend for Husker baseball ahead of a pair of in-state games. Plus some thoughts on football as spring practices are in full swing.
In this story:
Nick Handley and Kaleb Henry are back to discuss Nebrasketball's win at the College Basketball Crown and the massive weekend for Husker baseball ahead of a pair of in-state games. Plus some thoughts on football as spring practices are in full swing.
Watch the show below.
Interested in sponsoring HuskerMax Today? Contact Kaleb (kaleb.g.henry@gmail.com) or David Max (bigredmax@yahoo.com).
More From Nebraska on SI
- Dave Feit’s Rejected Nebraska Football Spring Game Ideas
- What If: The 1979 College Football Season
- Nebraska Softball's Six-Game Winning Streak Ends in Series Finale Loss to Purdue
- Former Nebraska Defensive Tackle Jared Crick Named Head Coach of High School Alma Mater
- After Nebrasketball: Nebraska Comes Back to Beat Arizona State in Round One of The Crown
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published