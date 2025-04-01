All Huskers

Nebraska Runs Past Arizona State in Second Half, Advances in College Basketball Crown

The Huskers used a big second half to advance to the quarterfinals of the College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska guard Brice Williams shoots a free throw against Arizona State in the first round of the College Basketball Crown at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Nebraska guard Brice Williams shoots a free throw against Arizona State in the first round of the College Basketball Crown at MGM Grand Garden Arena. / Nebraska Athletics
Nebraska men's basketball is still playing.

NU used a strong second half to advance in the College Basketball Crown against Arizona State Monday evening in Las Vegas, 86-78. The Huskers improve to 18-14 while the Sun Devils end their season at 13-20.

The first 21:30 of the game had moments for Nebraska, but was extremely sloppy for the most part. Arizona held an eight point lead at halftime and extended that to 11 points by the 18:34 mark of the second half.

But the Huskers became the aggressors, ratcheting up the energy for a dominant final 18:13.

Nebraska forward Juwan Gary dunks the ball against Arizona State in the first round of the College Basketball Crown.
Nebraska forward Juwan Gary dunks the ball against Arizona State in the first round of the College Basketball Crown at MGM Grand Garden Arena. / Nebraska Athletics


From that mark on, Nebraska outscored Arizona State 54-35. The Huskers shot 64.5% in the second half, holding the Sun Devils to just 46.7%.

For the game, the Huskers shot 50.8%, including 8-of-24 on 3s. The Sun Devils shot 46.4% overall, making 6-of-20 from deep.

Brice Williams finished with a game-high 30 points. Juwan Gary and Connor Essegian were next for the Big Red, scoring 18 and 17 points, respectively.

Nebraska advances to the quarterfinals of the Crown. The Huskers will play the winner of Georgetown and Washington State Wednesday at 8:30 CDT on FS1.

