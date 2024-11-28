All Huskers

Connor Essegian's Career High Lifts Nebraska Basketball Over South Dakota

Nebraska men's basketball got a career-high night from transfer Connor Essegian as the Huskers topped the South Dakota Coyotes.

Nov 27, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Connor Essegian (0) shoots a three-point basket against South Dakota Coyotes guard Shey Eberwein (2) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nov 27, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Connor Essegian (0) shoots a three-point basket against South Dakota Coyotes guard Shey Eberwein (2) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Nebraska men's basketball followed up the domination in Omaha with a dominant showing at home.

NU topped South Dakota 96-79 Wednesday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers improve to 5-1 as the Coyotes fall to 6-3.

For the second consecutive game, the Huskers did not trail for a second over the 40 minutes of game time. Nebraska built the lead to 19 points at halftime and up to 23 early in the second half, but the Coyotes put together some runs to close the gap to close as 12. Unfortunately for the visitors, the home side answered the call each time and held off any chances of a full comeback.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) drives against South Dakota Coyotes guard Dre Bullock (11).
Nov 27, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) drives against South Dakota Coyotes guard Dre Bullock (11) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska got the shooting going from deep, finally. The Huskers shot 48.5% overall and finished 13-of-33 from deep. NU was 9-of-16 at one point on 3s, but the pace fell off in the second half.

South Dakota shot 43.3% for the game, including 8-of-28 on 3s.

Connor Essegian scored a game-high 29 points on 10-of-22 shooting, including six made 3s. That mark is a new career-high for the Wisconsin transfer.

Nebraska Cornhuskers center Braxton Meah (34) dunks the ball against the South Dakota Coyotes.
Nov 27, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers center Braxton Meah (34) dunks the ball against the South Dakota Coyotes during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Brice Williams added 21 points. Braxton Meah had his best night as a Husker, scoring 12 points on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting.

Juwan Gary and Berke Buyuktuncel both left the game early with injuries. Gary took an elbow to the face while Buyuktuncel appeared to have a lower body injury.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Juwan Gary walks off the court after an injury during the first half against the South Dakota.
Nov 27, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Juwan Gary (4) walks off the court after an injury during the first half against the South Dakota Coyotes at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska stays home Sunday to host North Florida. Tip is set for 3 p.m. CST on the Big Ten Network.

Box score

