All Huskers

Former Husker Bryce McGowens Waived by Charlotte Hornets

Bryce McGowens, a former standout for Nebraska, has been waived by the Charlotte Hornets after two seasons with the franchise.

Kaleb Henry

Apr 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) defends against Charlotte Hornets guard Bryce McGowens (7) in the second half at TD Garden.
Apr 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) defends against Charlotte Hornets guard Bryce McGowens (7) in the second half at TD Garden. / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Bryce McGowens is looking for a new home to continue his professional basketball career.

The former Nebraska men's basketball standout was waived by the Charlotte Hornets Saturday. The Hornets made the announcement as part of a trio of waivings.

McGowens appeared in 105 contests (21 starts) across two seasons with the Hornets, recording 5.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 15.9 minutes per game. The Hornets acquired McGowens, who was originally selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round (40th overall) of the 2022 NBA Draft, via a draft night trade in exchange for Josh Minott and a future second-round draft pick. He averaged 5.1 points, and 1.7 rebounds in 59 outings (14 starts) last season.

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers players Trey McGowens (left) and Bryce McGowens watch the game against the Maryland Terrapins.
Feb 19, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Former Nebraska Cornhuskers players Trey McGowens (left) and Bryce McGowens watch during the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

At Nebraska, was a third-team All-Big Ten pick who led Nebraska in scoring at 16.8 points per game, while averaging 5.1 rebounds per game, as he led all conference freshmen in scoring and ranked second in rebounding. The five-star recruit set the Husker record for most points by a freshman in his debut, dropping 25 points against Western Illinois. He is one of only two Husker players to ever have multiple 25-point games as a freshman (Dave Hoppen).

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking All Huskers, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is the Program Director and Sports Director at KLIN radio in Lincoln, Nebraska. A native Nebraskan, he competed in track and field at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville before returning home. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his work from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, including Gold for Best Sportscast in the state of Nebraska in 2021 and 2023. Kaleb primarily covers Nebraska football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball. When not covering the Huskers, he spends his days adventuring with his wife Megan, their daughter Millie, and their two dogs Tucker and Ella. You can reach Kaleb at kaleb@klin.com or on Twitter @iKalebHenry. 

Home/Basketball