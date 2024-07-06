Former Husker Bryce McGowens Waived by Charlotte Hornets
Bryce McGowens is looking for a new home to continue his professional basketball career.
The former Nebraska men's basketball standout was waived by the Charlotte Hornets Saturday. The Hornets made the announcement as part of a trio of waivings.
McGowens appeared in 105 contests (21 starts) across two seasons with the Hornets, recording 5.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 15.9 minutes per game. The Hornets acquired McGowens, who was originally selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round (40th overall) of the 2022 NBA Draft, via a draft night trade in exchange for Josh Minott and a future second-round draft pick. He averaged 5.1 points, and 1.7 rebounds in 59 outings (14 starts) last season.
At Nebraska, was a third-team All-Big Ten pick who led Nebraska in scoring at 16.8 points per game, while averaging 5.1 rebounds per game, as he led all conference freshmen in scoring and ranked second in rebounding. The five-star recruit set the Husker record for most points by a freshman in his debut, dropping 25 points against Western Illinois. He is one of only two Husker players to ever have multiple 25-point games as a freshman (Dave Hoppen).
