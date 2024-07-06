Nebraska Soccer's Eleanor Dale Signs with Sunderland AFC
Nebraska soccer's Eleanor Dale is back home and continuing along with her professional career, now on another team.
Sunderland AFC Women announced Friday that Dale had signed the former Husker forward. The Black Cats pick up Dale after she played last season with Everton.
Dale appeared in just six games for Everton without scoring a goal. Everton played in the Women's Super League, the top league in England.
Sunderland is in the Championship, the second tier in England.
“Eleanor is a striker we have admired for some time now,” head coach Mel Reay said. “She spent the latter part of last season with Everton after a record-breaking stint in university football in the United States. Eleanor is a natural goalscorer with great physical presence, who can use both feet and is strong in the air. We are excited to be able to add her kind of quality to our creative forward line.”
At Nebraska, Dale was a First-Team All-American and the Big Ten Forward of the Year while rewriting the NU record books. She scored 28 goals as a senior, adding five assists, while leading the Huskers to the NCAA Elite Eight.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking All Huskers, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.