Former Nebraska Basketball Sharpshooter Signs Free Agent Deal with Pacers
A catalyst for the Nebraska Men's Basketball breakout season has signed a free agent deal with an NBA franchise Friday morning.
Keisei Tominaga, the former Nebraska guard and one of the better shooters in the Big Ten last season, has finally received his NBA opportunity. After going undrafted in June, Tominaga has agreed to terms with the Indiana Pacers.
The deal is set for an Exhibit 10 free agent deal, as the contract is a non-guaranteed signing at the league minimum. Indiana will not have Tominaga's contract set against their salary cap unless the former Husker is placed onto the regular season roster. The deal can also later be converted into a two-way contract, allowing Tominaga to play with the Pacers and in the NBA G-League. That two-way conversion must happen before the regular-season begins.
The Japan native was an electric shooter for the Huskers last season, averaging just over 15 points per contest while firing at a nearly 38% rate on three-pointers.
Tominaga had originally declared for the draft in 2023 before returning to Lincoln for his final year. He finished with a second team All-Big Ten honor, and aided to push the Huskers into their first NCAA Tournament bid in a decade.
The sharpshooter was particularly efficient his now in-state school, scoring a total of 71 points against Indiana and was 3-0 his senior season facing the Hoosiers, including a Big Ten Tournament elimination. Tominaga was also featured as part of the All-Star Final Four weekend, putting on a show with a 3-point competition championship.
