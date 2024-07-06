Report: Nebraska Football to Hire Former NFL Assistant for Open Secondary Position
Nebraska football could be closing in on a replacement for its suddenly open assistant coach position.
Evan Cooper resigned his post as secondary coach and passing game coordinator Friday. He had worked for 11 consecutive seasons under Matt Rhule.
ESPN's Pete Thamel reports that Rhule is expected to hire John Butler as the new secondary coach.
Butler parted ways with the Buffalo Bills in February after six seasons as the defensive backs coach and two as the passing game coordinator. He also worked for four years with the Houston Texans before that.
Prior to the NFL, Butler notched Big Ten Conference coaching experience as an assistant at Penn State (2012-13) and Minnesota (2007-10). His final year with the Nittany Lions saw him as defensive coordinator as well.
Butler's other coaching stops include South Carolina, Harvard, Southwest Texas State (now just Texas State), Midwestern State (Div. II), and Texas as a graduate assistant. His experience beyond the secondary includes linebackers and special teams.
Nebraska football 18 days out from appearing at Big Ten Media Days and 56 days out from the start of the 2024 season against UTEP.
