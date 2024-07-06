All Huskers

Report: Nebraska Football to Hire Former NFL Assistant for Open Secondary Position

An opening on the staff Friday could be filled this weekend as Nebraska football looks to replace Evan Cooper as secondary coach with a former NFL and Big Ten assistant.

Kaleb Henry

Jul 27, 2022; Pittsford, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive backs coach John Butler gives instruction during training camp at St. John Fisher University.
Jul 27, 2022; Pittsford, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive backs coach John Butler gives instruction during training camp at St. John Fisher University. / Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Nebraska football could be closing in on a replacement for its suddenly open assistant coach position.

Evan Cooper resigned his post as secondary coach and passing game coordinator Friday. He had worked for 11 consecutive seasons under Matt Rhule.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reports that Rhule is expected to hire John Butler as the new secondary coach.

Butler parted ways with the Buffalo Bills in February after six seasons as the defensive backs coach and two as the passing game coordinator. He also worked for four years with the Houston Texans before that.

John Butler in 2013 with Penn State
Nov 2, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive coordinator John Butler signals from the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Illinois 24-17. / Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to the NFL, Butler notched Big Ten Conference coaching experience as an assistant at Penn State (2012-13) and Minnesota (2007-10). His final year with the Nittany Lions saw him as defensive coordinator as well.

Butler's other coaching stops include South Carolina, Harvard, Southwest Texas State (now just Texas State), Midwestern State (Div. II), and Texas as a graduate assistant. His experience beyond the secondary includes linebackers and special teams.

Nebraska football 18 days out from appearing at Big Ten Media Days and 56 days out from the start of the 2024 season against UTEP.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking All Huskers, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is the Program Director and Sports Director at KLIN radio in Lincoln, Nebraska. A native Nebraskan, he competed in track and field at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville before returning home. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his work from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, including Gold for Best Sportscast in the state of Nebraska in 2021 and 2023. Kaleb primarily covers Nebraska football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball. When not covering the Huskers, he spends his days adventuring with his wife Megan, their daughter Millie, and their two dogs Tucker and Ella. You can reach Kaleb at kaleb@klin.com or on Twitter @iKalebHenry. 

Home/Football