Former Husker Hoops Star Signs with Trail Blazers

Bryce McGowens will join another Nebraska alum in Portland.

Austin Jacobsen

Apr 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) defends against Charlotte Hornets guard Bryce McGowens (7) in the second half at TD Garden.
Apr 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) defends against Charlotte Hornets guard Bryce McGowens (7) in the second half at TD Garden. / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
A pair of Huskers have a chance to be teammates in Portland.

Bryce McGowens, a former Nebraska basketball star, signed a two-way contract with the NBA's Trail Blazers on Thursday.

McGowens is only 21 years old, having spent his first two professional seasons with the Charlotte Hornets. He was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 40th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and dealt to the Hornets via a draft night trade.

In his two seasons, the 6-7 McGowens averaged 5.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, and an assist on nearly 42% shooting in 105 games. He was waived earlier this summer by the Hornets, allowing him to pick his next destination.

McGowens will now officially join the Summer League roster, as he becomes the Trail Blazer's second two-way contract. He will join former Husker Dalano Banton who remained with the Blazers nearly two weeks ago as Portland picked up his player option.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce McGowens (5) attempted to dunk the ball during the second half
Feb 27, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) attempts to rebound the ball after Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce McGowens (5) attempted to dunk the ball during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Nebraska defeated Penn State 93-70. / Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The two players narrowly missed playing with each other in Lincoln, as Banton entered the NBA Draft in 2021 with McGowens playing only one season with the Huskers finishing his career in 2022.

