Nebraska Basketball: Trail Blazers Pick Up Option for Former Husker Guard
The Portland Trail Blazers have given another chance to a former Nebraska basketball guard.
Dalano Banton's player option was picked up by the NBA franchise Saturday after being a trade deadline pickup by the Trail Blazers earlier this year. Banton will not have a fully guaranteed contract, as he can be an unrestricted free agent if his contract ends.
Banton was a key piece in the final stretch of this past season for the Trail Blazers, playing significant minutes in 30 games. The former Husker averaged nearly 17 points, five rebounds and four assists per contest.
The guard had been on the Boston Celtics roster prior to the NBA trade deadline in February, where he was sent from the eventual NBA champions to Portland for a protected second-round pick.
The CanadCanada native was the 46th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by his home country Toronto Raptors after spending two seasons, playing one, in Lincoln with Nebraska. He played in 27 games, starting 22, and averaged 9.6 points per contest while leading the Huskers in rebounds (5.9) and assists (3.9) per game.
In 2020, Banton recorded the second triple-double in Nebraska men's basketball history, scoring 13 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists in a victory over Doane.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking All Huskers, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.