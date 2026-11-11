Former Nebraska Basketball Standouts Making an Impact in the Pros

The Huskers have had numerous noteworthy players in recent years, and now many of them are making a name for themselves in the professional ranks.

Sam Hoiberg

During his four years at Nebraska, Sam Hoiberg made a massive impact on the court. As a senior, Hoiberg started all 35 games, averaging 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. He finished 10th on the Nebraska career charts in games played (125) and 7th in steals (162). Hoiberg helped Nebraska to three consecutive 20-win seasons and played a huge role in the Huskers' historic run last season, making it to the Sweet 16.

Following his Nebraska career, Hoiberg joined the Phoenix Suns organization. In his first G League appearance with the Valley Suns, Hoiberg dropped seven points in 23 minutes of action while adding six rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Reink Mast

Rienk Mast was a key contributor to Nebraska's success in 2025-2026. Mast averaged 13.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. He spent four seasons at Bradley before transferring to Nebraska. Mast's presence was felt last year after sitting out the 2024-2025 campaign due to injury. As a junior, Mast made 32 starts, averaging 12.3 points per game as Nebraska made its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2014.

Following his Nebraska career, Mast joined the Indiana Pacers organization. In two games with the G League team, the Noblesville Boom, Mast averages 10.5 points and 31.1 minutes per game. Mast also adds 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

Josiah Allick

In his lone season as a Husker, Josiah Allick appeared in 33 games with 27 starts. Allick averaged 7.7 points per game on 55 percent shooting while adding 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Allick spent three seasons at the University of Missouri at Kansas City and one year at New Mexico before coming to Nebraska.

Following his time at Nebraska, Allick took his talents overseas before returning to the States and joining the Greensboro Swarm in the NBA G League. In his first season, Allick appeared in 13 games, averaging 3.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Through two games in 2026, he is averaging 14.5 points, nine rebounds, and 0.5 assists in 23.7 minutes of action.

Good to see some of our former Huskers making an impact in the @nbagleague:



Sam Hoiberg (Valley Suns): 7pts, 6rebs, 5ast, 2 stl

Rienk Mast (Noblesville): 11pts, 5rebs, 6ast

Josiah Allick (Greensboro): 14pts, 11rebs, 2blk pic.twitter.com/qZiqpgqHdx — Luca Virgilio (@LucaVirgilio) November 9, 2026

In addition to the NBA G League, a trio of former Huskres are making an impact internationally.

Jamarques Lawrence

Jamarques Lawrence was another huge factor in Nebraska's success last season. Lawrence returned to the Huskers for his senior season after a one-year stint at Rhode Island. As a senior, Lawrence averaged 9.8 points per game and 3.8 assists per game and was one of two players to start all 35 games for the Big Red. Lawrence also spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at Nebraska.

Professionally, Lawrence is playing in Pecs, Hungary, where he averaged 14.8 points per game and 4.3 assists per game.

Thor Thorbjarnarson

Thor Thorbjarnarson was a four- year contributor at Nebraska. As a senior in 2020-21, Thorbjarnarson was one of four Huskers to appear in all 27 games. He averaged 3.1 points per game, 3.1 rebounds per game, and 1.7 assists per game. As a junior, he appeared in all 32 games, making 24 starts and averaging 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.

Professionally, Thorbjarnarson is playing in KR Reykjavik, Iceland, and is averaging 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 10.5 assists.

Jared Garcia

In his lone season as a Husker, Jared Garcia played in 28 games, averaging 3.0 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. Before coming to Nebraska, Garcia spent two seasons at Tulsa and one season at Salt Lake Community College.

Professionally, Garcia is playing in Lucenec, Slovakia, where he is averaging six points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Always great to see former Huskers being successful around the world:



- Jamarques Lawrence (Pecs, Hungary): 14.8pts and 4.3ast per game



- Thor Thorbjarnarson (KR REykjavik, Iceland): 13.3 pts, 5.5 rebs, and 10.5ast per game



- Jared Garcia (Lucenec, Slovakia): 6pts and 3.5rebs… pic.twitter.com/AdjWqNee26 — Luca Virgilio (@LucaVirgilio) November 10, 2026

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