Next Step for Jordy Frahm is Professional Softball

Former Nebraska softball player and current assistant coach, Jordy Frahm, has signed to play for the Oklahoma Spark in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) for the 2027 season.

Frahm joins Billie Andrews as the second Husker to play in the league. Andrews was drafted by the Spark in 2025.

welcome to the league, Jordy! 🤩@jordybahl has signed with the Oklahoma City Spark for the 2027 season ⚡️



👉 https://t.co/f4UHNyA0cQ pic.twitter.com/fmjZDVJxip — AUSL (@theAUSLofficial) November 12, 2026

Frahm cemented her name in Nebraska softball history in 2026, guiding the Huskers to their eighth Women's College World Series, and first since 2013. She became the first player in NCAA history to hit 20 home runs and have 20 wins in the circle in multiple seasons. Frahm's dominance both in the circle and at the plate earned her USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.

In her senior season, Frahm held a 21-6 overall record with a 1.37 ERA. She posted 12 saves, leading the country, tying a Big Ten record, and breaking a Nebraska record for saves in a season. Offensively, she was a threat, hitting .403 with 79 hits, 60 runs, and 51 runs batted in. Frahm also added 11 doubles and four triples and an .860 slugging percentage.

Jordy Frahm becomes the first player to have 20+ wins in the circle and 20+ home runs at the plate in BACK TO BACK seasons. https://t.co/nkGz9deGzW — Sydney Supple (@Sydney_Supple) May 31, 2026

Frahm was a two-time Big Ten pitcher and Player of the Year and NFCA Player of the Year. In 2026, Frahm was also named the Honda Award winner for softball and took home Rawlings Gold Glove honors.

She spent two seasons at the University of Oklahoma before going to play for her home state team. The Papillion, Nebraska, native won two national championships during her time with the Sooners and was a two-time Big 12 Pitcher of the Year in 2022 and 2023. Frahm was also the Big 12 Freshman of the Year in 2022.

It's been quite the journey for Frahm. After transferring to Nebraska in 2024, she sustained a season-ending ACL injury. Frahm battled back from that injury and became the Husker's ace in 2025 and 2026, leading Nebraska to two of its best finishes in program history. In 2025, the Huskers were one win shy of advancing to the WCWS, and in 2026 they were able to overcome that final hurdle, making it to their eighth WCWS in program history.

Not long after her time as a player at Nebraska ended, Frahm announced she would join the Huskers' coaching staff

Keeping the best in our own backyard.



The next chapter for 98 starts now.



🗞️ https://t.co/MarNtH2TOL | #GBR pic.twitter.com/pcX5PLeoQl — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) June 5, 2026

It will be a busy year ahead for Frahm. She is expecting her first child in December, and just a couple of months after that, the Huskers will kick off their 2027 campaign; not too long after the season concludes, Frahm will be back in the circle competing for the Oklahoma Spark.