Former Nebraska Basketball Star Bryce McGowens Signs Two-Deal with Pelicans
A former Nebraska basketball star has found a new home in the National Basketball Association.
Bryce McGowens, a Nebraska basketball guard during the 2021-22 season, signed a new two-way deal with the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. The deal inks McGowens to his third NBA franchise in his career after spending his first three seasons with the Charlotte Hornets and the Portland Trail Blazers. The deal was announced by McGowens' agents with Priority Sports and ESPN's Shams Charania.
McGowens was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2022 NBA draft but was then dealt to the Hornets, where he later signed a two-way contract. In his first seasons in the league, the guard split time between the Hornets and their G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. He was later waived by the Hornets in 2024 before signing another two-way contract with the Portland Trail Blazers.
McGowens played 13 games for the Trail Blazers, averaging 1.0 point, 0.2 rebounds, and 0.2 assists per contest before spending time with the Rip City Remix. McGowens would suffer a season-ending rib fracture in late March. In 118 career NBA games, the former Husker has started 21 contests, averaging 14.4 minutes with 4.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per contest.
During his time at Nebraska, the program's first five-star commit earned a third-team All-Big Ten honor after averaging 16.8 points per game and 5.1 rebounds per contest through his freshman season. McGowens would earn a nod on the All-Big Ten Freshman team, leading conference freshmen in scoring and second in rebounding. He led all freshmen nationally with 162 free throws made and was ninth in the conference in scoring average.
Prior to his lone season in Lincoln, McGowens was celebrated as a top-25-ranked recruit nationally by ESPN and 247Sports, becoming the highest-ranked Nebraska basketball commit in the recruiting database era. He was named the top recruit out of South Carolina in 2021 as well as the Gatorade and MaxPreps Player of the Year in South Carolina as a senior.
The 6-foot-7 wing had early successes in his professional career, scoring 5.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game in his first two seasons in Charlotte while notching shooting splits of .419/.330/.764. McGowens had a resurgence with Portland's G-League affiliate, averaging 29.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game across 16 regular-season matchups. His scoring average led the G-League and earned him a place in the All-NBA G-League Second Team and a spot on the G League's Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend.
The 22-year-old joins fellow Pelicans' two-way signings with familiar ties to Nebraska basketball, Kansas' Hunter Dickinson and Creighton's Trey Alexander.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.