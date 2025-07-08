Four Former Nebraska Basketball Players to Play in the NBA Summer League
Nebraska basketball will be well represented in the 2026 NBA Summer League competitions in Las Vegas.
Four Nebraska basketball alums are set to make their NBA Summer League debuts later this week with Brice Williams, Juwan Gary, Keisei Tominaga, and Jack McVeigh all earning spots on NBA Summer League squads. The Summer League runs from July 10-20 in Las Vegas, Nev. at the UNLV campus.
Rookies Brice Williams and Juwan Gary went undrafted in June's NBA draft, allowing the former Huskers to sign with the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers, respectively. Tominaga aims to join the American professional ranks after missing out on last year's Summer League action for the Indiana Pacers, while McVeigh looks to secure a spot on the Atlanta Hawks roster.
Each team playing in the Summer League is guaranteed four games from July 10-17, with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs that run from July 19-20 on ESPN. The 26 teams that do not advance to the four-team playoffs will play a fifth game on either July 18, July 19 or July 20.
Williams signed as an undrafted free agent with the Pistons at the conclusion of the NBA Draft after two seasons at Nebraska following a transfer from Charlotte. The guard became the single-season scoring record holder in his first-team All-Big Ten year, averaging 20.4 points per game and finishing his final campaign in Lincoln with 713 points. He added 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest to lead the Huskers to a 21-14 mark and a Crown Basketball Tournament championship in his final postseason for the Big Red.
Gary was a three-year starter for the Cornhuskers, helping to push Nebraska to back-to-back 20-win seasons and adding two postseason appearances in 2024 and 2025. The forward improved each season statistically, finishing his senior year with a career-best 14.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while topping the Huskers in blocked shots. Gary was named the College Basketball Crown MVP, finishing his final three games with 19.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in the Huskers' Crown Basketball Championship title run. Gary signed on to the Los Angeles Clippers Summer League team last week.
McVeigh aims to continue his NBA tenure after a rookie season spent with the Houston Rockets following the signing of a two-way contract prior to the 2024 Paris Olympics. McVeigh played nine games for Houston in 2024-25 and split time with the Rockets' G League franchise. Appearing in 34 games for Rio Grande Valley, McVeigh averaged 16.2 points per game, including shooting 37 percent from three. McVeigh played three seasons in Lincoln prior to returning to his native Australia.
Tominaga will have plenty to prove in the Summer League games as the Japan native appeared in 14 games for the Indiana Mad Ants last season, averaging 5.4 points and shooting nearly 47 percent for the Pacers' G League affiliate. Tominaga was also selected to play in the G League's Up Next Game during all-star weekend. The guard was a lethal shooting threat for the Cornhuskers in three seasons at Nebraska, knocking down 178 triples and earning two All-Big Ten honors in his final two seasons. He earned a second-team All-Big Ten nod in 2023-24, pushing the Huskers to a third-place finish in the conference and an NCAA Tournament bid for the first time in a decade.
Williams' Pistons will face the New York Knicks (July 11), McVeigh's former team, the Houston Rockets (July 13), the Minnesota Timberwolves (July 15), and the Miami Heat (July 17). Gary's Clippers will battle the Houston Rockets as well (July 11), the Milwaukee Bucks (July 13), the Los Angeles Lakers (July 14), and the Denver Nuggets (July 17).
Tominaga's Pacers open action facing the Cleveland Cavaliers (July 10), awaiting the NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder (July 12), the Chicago Bulls (July 14), and finishing off against the New York Knicks (July 17). McVeigh will face the Miami Heat (July 11), the Phoenix Suns (July 13), and the Memphis Grizzlies (July 17).
The 26 NBA Summer League teams that do not advance to the four-team playoffs will play a fifth game on either July 18, July 19 or July 20.
