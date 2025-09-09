Former Nebrasketball Assistant Joins Huskers Radio Network as Color Analyst
When Nebraska men’s basketball hits the court this season, fans tuning into the radio broadcast will hear a different voice, one that knows the program inside and out. Jeff Smith is a name etched into Husker basketball history. He is now stepping into the booth as the new color analyst for the Huskers Radio Network.
The former assistant coach spent years helping shape the program from the sideline. Now he is about to bring that same insight and passion to the airwaves, ready to break down the action for the fans who live and breathe Nebraska hoops.
Jeff Smith’s Nebraska Legacy
Smith is no stranger to Lincoln or the Husker faithful. From 1988 to 1995, he served on Danny Nee’s coaching staff during one of the most successful stretches in Nebraska basketball history.
Under his guidance, the team reached six postseason tournaments. Those include an impressive four straight NCAA Tournament appearances between 1991 and 1994. Those years left Smith with a deep understanding of the program’s culture. And it will lay a perspective on what he will now share as part of the broadcast team.
His addition comes after Jake Muhleisen stepped away following seven seasons in the booth, leaving big shoes to fill. But with Smith’s background and experience, Husker fans can expect thoughtful analysis and plenty of storytelling rooted in his firsthand knowledge of the program.
A Coaching Career Built on Success
Smith’s influence extends well beyond his time with the Huskers. He became a fixture in Nebraska high school basketball as the head coach at Lincoln Southeast, where he built an impressive 324–153 record over 20 seasons. His teams made 13 state tournament appearances and reached the state finals twice, cementing his reputation as one of the top coaches in the state.
His resume also includes stints at Eastern Washington and Peru State, as well as two separate runs at Oakland University. At Oakland, he was instrumental in recruiting and player development. He helped to secure a strong recruiting class in 2005. With that, he also played a key role in a Mid-Continent Conference Tournament championship. That success culminated in an NCAA Tournament first-round win, another highlight in his decorated coaching journey.
Long before his coaching days, Smith was a standout athlete himself. At Lincoln Southeast, he helped deliver state titles in football and baseball in 1977. And that led the basketball team to a state runner-up finish in 1978.
He went on to star as a four-year point guard at Peru State while also playing baseball, before a knee injury cut short his playing days at Alma College. That setback pushed him into coaching, where he discovered his true calling.
Now, Smith returns to Nebraska basketball in a new way, bringing his decades of experience to fans listening across the state.
