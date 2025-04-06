Here's What Nebraska is Getting in Top-Rated Transfer Ugnius Jarusevicius
Nebraska basketball continues to build a formidable roster through the transfer portal, and the latest addition, Ugnius Jarusevicius, is a compelling pickup who could have a major impact in Lincoln.
A 6-foot-10, 220-pound senior forward from Lithuania, Jarusevicius arrives from Central Michigan after a breakout junior season that earned him first-team All-MAC honors. He averaged 16.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting an efficient 53.7% from the floor.
Those numbers alone make it clear that Nebraska is getting a polished, productive frontcourt presence.
What makes Jarusevicius such an intriguing fit for the Huskers is not just his scoring ability, but the versatility and experience he brings.
His college journey began at Cal State Bakersfield, where he appeared in 43 games over two seasons and earned All-Tournament honors at the SoCal Challenge. He later took a big leap at Central Michigan, not only boosting his stats but becoming a focal point of the offense.
His development trajectory is exactly what coaches look for in a transfer—someone who has steadily improved, adjusted to higher levels of competition and is ready to make an immediate contribution.
Jarusevicius' size and feel for the game give Nebraska a frontcourt player who can operate efficiently in the paint but also stretch the floor. While his 31% shooting from three last season shows he’s not quite a knockdown threat from deep, he’s capable enough to keep defenses honest.
His post scoring, soft touch around the rim, and high field goal percentage show he is a player who knows how to find good looks and finish consistently.
Defensively, his rebounding presence stands out. With nearly 300 career boards, Jarusevicius provides a needed physical presence on the glass, an area where Nebraska has sometimes lacked consistency. While not known as a dominant shot blocker, his size and mobility should allow him to hold his own against Big Ten frontcourts.
His international experience also adds value that goes beyond the box score. Jarusevicius played in multiple FIBA youth events with the Lithuanian National Team, including a runner-up finish at the Under-20 European Championship in 2022. That type of high-level competition should serve him well as he transitions to the Big Ten.
Nebraska’s recent portal activity shows a clear effort to inject scoring and maturity into its frontcourt, and Jarusevicius fits that mold perfectly. His blend of size, skill and experience makes him a plug-and-play option who can contribute from day one.
As the Huskers continue to retool their roster, the addition of Jarusevicius could prove to be one of the most important moves of the offseason.
