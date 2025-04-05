All Huskers

Central Michigan Transfer Forward Ugnius Jarusevicius Commits to Nebraska

The Huskers have picked up their second transfer commitment in as many days.

Kaleb Henry

Nov 25, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas forward Ugnius Jarusevicius (21) celebrates his three-point basket against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Williams Arena.
Nov 25, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas forward Ugnius Jarusevicius (21) celebrates his three-point basket against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Williams Arena. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Nebraska men's basketball has picked up a second transfer portal commitment in as many days.

Ugnius Jarusevicius, a 6-10 junior forward for Central Michigan, has committed to the Huskers. The news was first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

A Lithuania native, Jarusevicius began his collegiate career at Cal State Bakersfield. In two seasons for the Roadrunners, he saw action in 43 games. As a sophomore, he earned All-Tournamnent honors in the SoCal Challenge after scoring 24 points in the two games against Sacramento State and Tarleton State.

This past season with the Chippewas, Jarusevicius played in 26 games, getting the start in 24 of them. He averaged 16.2 points and 7.3 rebounds. He shot 53.7% from the field and 31% from 3. He earned first-team All-MAC honors.

Back in Europe, Jarusevicius earned international experience while playing in the Lithuanian National Team youth system over four years. In 2022, he helped Lithuania finish runner-up at the FIBA Under-20 European Championship. He also played with Lithuania at the Under-18 FIBA European Challengers in 2019, the Under-16 European Championship in 2016, and the Under-16 European Championship in 2019.

Jarusevicius joins Pryce Sandfort as transfer additions for Nebrasketball this portal season.

