How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball at Maryland: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
The momentum of the Nebraska men’s basketball team has flipped on its head in the midst of Big Ten play in mid-January.
Coming off a massive win over No. 15 UCLA to tie the school’s home winning streak of 20 had the Huskers rolling. NU were receiving votes in the AP roll and seemed destined to work its way into the top 25 at some point during the season. But the upset that turned the country’s attention toward Nebraska seems so far off now.
Since then, the Huskers are 0-3 with its stout defense – which has been the pillar of NU’s success this season – disappearing in front of their eyes allowing 97, 104 and 85 with a trio of losses to Iowa (OT), No. 20 Purdue, and most recently, a three-point loss to Rutgers at home to snap the 20-game home winning streak. The Big Ten never relents, and NU will have to find some fort of momentum as they take a quick one-game road trip out east to try and claim its first victory since January 4.
Here’s all you need to know as Nebraska travels to Maryland to take on the Terrapins.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (12-5, 2-4 B1G) at Maryland (13-5, 3-4 B1G)
- When: Sunday, January 19, 2025
- Where: Xfinity Center, College Park, Md.
- Time: 11 a.m. CST
- Watch: Big Ten Network
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Maryland Scout
Head Coach: Kevin Willard | 3rd Season at Maryland; 18th overall as HC | 51-35 (.593) at Maryland; 321-245 (.567) Career HC Record | 6x NCAA Tournament Appearances, 1x Big East Regular Season title, 1x Big East Tournament title | 1x Big East Co-Coach OTY (2016), 1x MAAC Coach OTY (2010) | Previous head coach at Seton Hall and Iona | Previous assistant at Louisville and Boston Celtics.
2023-2024 Record: 16-17 (7-13 B1G, T-12th) | 1x All-B1G First Team, 1x All-Freshman, 2x Honorable Mention | Did not qualify for the postseason.
All-Time Series: Maryland leads 12-4 (January 27, 2024 last matchup, 73-51 NU).
Key Returners: Julian Reese, F, Sr. | Deshawn Harris-Smith, G, Soph. | Jordan Geroninmo, F, Gr. | Jahari Long, G, Gr. |
Key Additions: Derik Queen, C, Fr. (Recruit) | Ja’Kobi Gillespie, G, Jr. (Belmont) | Rodney Rice, G, Soph. (Virginia Tech) | Selton Miguel, G, Gr. (USF) | Tafara Gapare, F, Jr. (Georgia Tech) | Jay Young, G, Gr. (Memphis) | Malachi Palmer, G, Fr. (Recruit).
Key Departures: Jahmir Young, G (Eligibility) | Donta Scott, F (Eligibility) | Jamie Kaiser Jr., F, Soph. (Butler) | Noah Batchelor, G/F, Soph. (Buffalo) | Caelum Swanton-Rodger, C, Jr. (Old Dominion) |
Outlook: An NCAA Tournament berth and a Round of 32 exit was a positive sign for Kevin Willard in his first season at Maryland after being pulled away from Seton Hall in the Big East. But then the Terps fell back to 16-17 in 2023-2024, finishing 12th in the conference. They’re out to a much better start this season, holding a 13-5 overall record, but in a similar spot to Nebraska with a 3-4 Big Ten mark.
Maryland lost its leading scorer and All-Big Ten second team selection Jahmir Young (20.4 PPG) to graduation alongside Donta Scott (11.2 PPG), but they do return All-Big Ten honorable mention Julian Reese who’s third on the team in scoring this season with 13.2 PPG and 8.7 RPG.
The problem with the Terps was how top heavy they were a season ago with three players averaging double figures (20.4, 13.7, 11.2), but the depth was there as the fourth-leading scorer’s average dropped to 7.3 followed by 5.4 and 4.7. That was a priority for Willard, who attacked the portal hard in bringing proven players to College Park.
Five transfers have made major impacts this season with former Belmont guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie leading the charge with 13.9 PPG after being named to the MVC All-Conference second team. Sophomore Rodney Rice (Virginia Tech) and Selton Miguel (USF) have both played well in the transition to the Big Ten being two of the five players averaging double digits with 12.1 and 11.1 PPG respectively. Tafara Gapare (Georgia Tech) and Jay Young (Memphis), have also played in majority of the games this season.
The biggest addition, however, has been true freshman center Derik Queen who leads the Terps in scoring (15.8 PPG) and is second in rebounds (8.1 RPG) while adding 18 blocks and 21 steals. The Baltimore native was a McDonald’s All-American and consensus five-star recruit, becoming the second-highest recruit in Maryland program history at No. 12 overall.
The Terps can drop in the points, scoring 84.0 per game which ranks fifth in the conference while allowing the second-fewest at 64.4. They’re also extremely efficient, ranking inside the top five in the Big Ten in field goal, three point and free throw percentage. It’s been an up-and-down start to conference play for Maryland who have beaten No. 22 UCLA (79-61), but have lost to No. 8 Purdue, Washington, No. 9 Oregon and a recent 76-74 setback to Northwestern in OT.
This is a good Terrapin squad who will be motivated to erase the overtime loss to the Wildcats. There isn’t too much confidence in the Huskers at the moment, who haven’t been able to close games on the road, especially in the Big Ten. It’s tough to see a victory for NU going against one of the top scoring teams in the conference, but just like how the defense disappeared a few games ago, it could appear again at any moment.
MORE: Junior College Huskers Make Decisions With New Eligibility After Diego Pavia Ruling
MORE: No. 6 Nebraska Wrestling Takes On No. 1 Penn State in Front of a Record Crowd
MORE: Big Ten Basketball Games of the Weekend: Ranked Matchups Draw National Attention
MORE: Nebrasketball Brunch Show: Nebraska Drops First Big Ten Home Game In Two Years...Panic Time?
MORE: I-80 Club: Nebraska Sports Wishes and The Most Hyped Husker Season
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.