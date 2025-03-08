How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball vs. Iowa: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
The Nebraska men’s basketball team experienced multiple different ways of heartbreak Tuesday in a 116-114 double overtime loss at Ohio State.
Despite Brice Williams’ program-record 43 points, the Huskers couldn’t put the Buckeyes away. Granted, the officiating was far from ideal, but the loss has put Nebraska’s NCAA Tournament hopes on life support – let alone making the Big Ten conference tournament which is now in doubt.
If NU hopes to go dancing in 2025, beating rival Iowa is the bare minimum, which also plays a big part in Nebraska’s participation in Indy for the conference tournament. With a sold-out crowd expected for Senior Day in Lincoln, the Huskers’ postseason aspirations will be on the line.
Here’s all you need to know as Nebraska takes on Iowa in the regular season finale.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (17-13, 7-12 B1G) vs. Iowa (15-15, 6-13 B1G)
- When: Sunday, March 9, 2025
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 11:30 a.m. CDT
- Watch: FOX
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Iowa Scout
Head Coach: Fran McCaffery | 15th Season at Iowa; 29th overall as HC | 295-207 (.588) at Iowa; 546-383 (.588) Career HC Record | 12 NCAA Tournament Appearances, 4x Regular Season Conference titles (1x SoCon, 3x MAAC), 6x Tournament Conference Titles (3x MAAC, B1G, SoCon, ECC) | MAAC Coach OTY (2009) | Previous head coach at Lehigh, UNC Greensboro and Siena | Previous assistant at Notre Dame, Lehigh and Penn.
2023-2024 Record: 19-15 (10-10 B1G, T-6th) | B1G Co-Freshman OTY, 1x All-Big Ten Second Team, 1x All-Big Ten Third Team, 1x All-Freshman Team, 4x Honorable Mentions | L, 91-82 in Second Round of NIT.
All-Time Series: Iowa leads 25-15 (Jan. 12, 2024 last matchup, 94-76 Iowa).
Key Returners: Payton Sandfort, F, Sr. | Owen Freeman, F, Soph. | Josh Dix, G, Jr. | Brock Harding, G, Soph. | Pryce Sandfort, G, Soph. | Ladji Dembele, F, Soph.
Key Additions: Drew Thelwell, G, Gr. (Morehead State) | Seydou Traore, F, Soph. (Manhattan College) | Cooper Koch, F, Fr. (Recruit).
Key Departures: Tony Perkins, G, Sr. (Missouri) | Ben Krikke, F (Eligibility) | Patrick McCaffery, F (Eligibility) | Dasonte Bowen, G, Jr. (St. Bonaventure).
Outlook: One could say the downturn of Nebraska’s season began when it dropped a 97-87 overtime contest to the Hawkeyes on January 7 in Iowa City. The Huskers were riding a six-game winning streak and coming off a victory in the Diamond Head Classic going into that Tuesday showdown. NU even had a 15-point lead in the game with less than 15 minutes to go, but a 15-5 run by the Hawkeyes tied the game, which ultimately led to Iowa’s one of six conference wins this season.
The Hawkeyes followed that win with an 85-80 victory over Indiana, but the season unraveled from there with Iowa posting a 4-11 record. Sunday’s game may have big implications for head coach Fran McCaffery who’s trying to avoid only his third season below .500 at Iowa. Additionally, it could also mean the only time in his Hawkeye tenure that the program would miss the conference tournament.
What will be key is limiting the offense of Iowa, which shot over 47% from the field and 17-for-35 from three-point range last time out. Plus, not allowing Payton Sandfort to score his 30 points all in the second half and overtime would help matters. The Huskers were not good defensively against Ohio State on Tuesday – allowing a 52.9 field goal percentage, but they were able to limit OSU enough from three-point range (37.5%) to think they can do better versus Iowa this time around.
I could see this one playing out very similar to the Ohio State game – minus the officiating – with both teams scratching tooth and nail to keep their postseason hopes alive. But with Nebraska having a sold-out crowd behind them at PBA, it’s hard to see the Huskers dropping the regular season finale. Mark me down for a Nebraska victory and a spot in the Big Ten tournament next week.
