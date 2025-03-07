Is The Nebrasketball Season Toast?
It's a long and winding conversation surrounding Nebraska men's basketball on this week's I-80 LIVE, as Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson dive into it all, including:
- Why Jack pushes back at the negativity surrounding Nebraska basketball.
- How many wins they need over the next week to feel comfortable.
- What's the best Big Ten Tournament path?
- The frustrating losses this season.
Plus more on the team ahead of the regular season finale.
They finish the pod by talking about Husker football. What is interesting to them about the team right now?
Watch the whole episode below. And for more content like this, access to bonus episodes of Volleyball State, and more, become a Patron today: patreon.com/i80club
Interested in more content like this that is volleyball specific from Jeff Sheldon and Lincoln Arneal? Consider joining with the new Volleyball State tier for just $5 a month. Perks are below.
More from Nebraska On SI
- How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs. UCLA in the Big Ten Tournament: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
- Nebrasketball Brunch Show: Can Nebraska Go On A Run?
- Four True Freshmen Who Could See the Field for Nebraska Football in 2025
- Big Ten Basketball Games of the Weekend: Michigan and Michigan State Close the Season
- Nebraska Women's Basketball Knocks Off Illinois in Big Ten Tournament Second Round
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.