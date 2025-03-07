All Huskers

Is The Nebrasketball Season Toast?

It's a long and winding conversation surrounding Nebraska men's basketball on this week's I-80 LIVE.

Jack Mitchell, Josh Peterson

It's a long and winding conversation surrounding Nebraska men's basketball on this week's I-80 LIVE, as Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson dive into it all, including:

  • Why Jack pushes back at the negativity surrounding Nebraska basketball.
  • How many wins they need over the next week to feel comfortable.
  • What's the best Big Ten Tournament path?
  • The frustrating losses this season.

Plus more on the team ahead of the regular season finale.

They finish the pod by talking about Husker football. What is interesting to them about the team right now?

Jack Mitchell
Jack Mitchell is an enthusiastic voice for Husker Sports, capturing the essence of the true common fan. His insights and commentary reflect a deep passion for Nebraska athletics, making him a relatable figure among fellow supporters. Jack's work can also be heard on KLIN Radio, where he shares his perspectives on various sports topics, further engaging with the community. In addition to his writing, Jack is actively involved in professional associations such as the Nebraska Bar Association and the Nebraska Broadcasters Association. His commitment to both sports and community engagement highlights his multifaceted interests and expertise in the field.

Josh Peterson
Josh Peterson covers Husker football and college football for Sports Illustrated. His insights into the game provide readers with in-depth analysis and engaging commentary on the latest developments in Nebraska football. With a passion for sports journalism, Josh brings a keen understanding of the dynamics of college football, focusing on the rich history and culture surrounding the Nebraska Cornhuskers. His work reflects a commitment to delivering accurate and timely information, making him a reliable source for fans and followers of the sport.

