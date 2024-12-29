How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball vs. Southern: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
The Nebraska men’s basketball team partied like it was 2000 over the holiday.
Led by Brice Williams’ 25 points, and 22 points per game average over three contests, the Huskers won their first multi-team event in 24 years with a 78-66 win over Oregon State to claim the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii.
NU was impressive throughout the entire tournament, putting up three double-digit wins to announce itself as a NCAA Tournament team contender at the tailend of non-conference play. You can judge the level of competition in Hawaii, but you can’t judge the performance of Nebraska, who has bounced back to win four-straight games since a blowout loss to Michigan State on the road on Dec. 7.
The real competition – Big Ten conference play – is on the horizon and will truly test the postseason aspirations of the Huskers. But first NU looks to put a bow on non-conference play with a return to Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Here’s all you need to know as Nebraska hosts Southern in a late Monday night affair.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (10-2, 1-1 B1G) vs. Southern (5-7, 0-0 SWAC)
- When: Monday, December 30
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Ne.
- Time: 8 p.m. CST
- Watch: Big Ten Network
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Southern Scout
Head Coach: Kevin Johnson | 2nd Season; 8th overall as HC | 23-21 (.523) at Southern; 88-121 (.421) as Career HC | Previous head coach at Centenary (65-100) | Previous assistant coach at Tulane, Louisiana, Nicholls, Louisiana Tech and Texas Pan-American.
2023-2024 Record: 18-14 (12-6 SWAC, T-3rd) | 1x All-SWAC Second Team | Did not qualify for the postseason.
All-Time Series: Nebraska leads 4-0 (Nov. 21, 2021 last match, 82-59 NU).
Key Returners: Tidjiane Dioumassi, G, Sr. | Derrick Tezeno, F, Sr. | Delang Muon, F, Soph. | Jordan Johnson, G, R-Soph. | Brentay Noel, F/C, Jr.
Key Additions: Michael Jacobs, G, Jr. (Lawson State CC) | DaMariee Jones, F, Sr. (Mobile U.) | AJ Barnes, F, Jr. (Chipola College) | Joe Manning, G, Jr. (NW Florida State College) | Cam Amboree, G, Jr. (Oral Roberts) | Puoch “PJ” Dobuol, G/F, Jr. (LSU Enrice).
Key Departures: Tai’Reon Joseph, G, Sr. (UTSA) | Brandon Davis, G (Eligibility) | Jariyon Wilkens, F (Eligibility) | Antoine Jacks, G, Sr. (Lynn U.) | Dre’Shawn Allen, G (Eligibility) | Jalen Reynolds, F (Eligibility) | JaRonn Wilkens, F (Eligibility).
Outlook: Kevin Johnson enters his second season in charge of Southern with a remade roster after securing a top-three finish in the SWAC in 2023-2024. The expectation is similar for the 2024-2025 season as the Jaguars were voted to finish third in the SWAC preseason poll.
They’ll have to do without three of its top-five scorers from a year ago. Tai’Reon Joseph was averaged a team-high 20.5 points per game, but only played in 19 games last season before transferring to UTSA. Brandon Davis (12.6 PPG) was the only other player in double figures for Southern and he graduated alongside Jariyon Wilkens. 13 players played in at least 20 games last season averaging at least 10 minutes, but seven of those 12 have departed the program.
Johnson returned some building blocks including All-SWAC Second Team honoree Tidjiane Dioumassi, who’s producing at a lower clip this season with nine points per game and over three rebounds. Derrick Tezeno (9.2 PPG, 5.4 RPG) also returns from last season and is currently the fourth-leading scorer on the team. Although, the biggest jump has come from redshirt sophomore guard Jordan Johnson who leads the team with 10.4 points per contest after averaging 4.9 points and 1.3 rebounds a year ago.
But with the heavy departures, Johnson attacked the portal, especially in the lower levels as he brought in four impact players from non-Division I schools over the offseason. 6-foot-2 junior guard Michael Jacobs has had the biggest impact as one of the only two players to have a double-digit point average (10.6) with nearly three assists per game as well. He comes over from Lawson State CC where he finished sixth in the NJCAA in points (676) during the 2023-2024 season.
Also joining Jacobs is DaMariee Jones (Mobile U., 7.0 PPG), AJ Barnes (Chipola College, 6.3 PPG), Joe Manning (NW Florida State College, 5.8 PPG) and Pouch “PJ” Dobuol (LSU Enrice, 5.6 PPG, 4.0 RPG). Plus, Oral Roberts transfer guard Cam Amboree who’s averaging 5.8 points and 28 assists – which is second on Jaguars.
The calling card for Johnson is his choice to spread the playing time across the entire roster, creating depth — and therefore the lack of individual high-scoring stats. 13 of the 14 players on Southern’s roster have participated in at least eight of the 12 games played this season. Of those 13, 12 average 12.3 minutes per game or more.
We’ll see how playing in a MTE over the holiday break will affect the Huskers, who will face a Southern team who hasn’t played since Dec. 22. Talent should win out for Nebraska, but with an 8 p.m. Monday starting time, a slow start by NU wouldn’t be the craziest thing in the world to see.
