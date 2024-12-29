Nebraska Defensive Back Koby Bretz Re-Enters Transfer Portal
A day after withdrawing his name, the Husker defensive back has entered the portal again.
In this story:
Sometimes decisions are hard to make.
Just a day after withdrawing his name from the transfer portal, Nebraska defensive back Koby Bretz is back in. He reportedly re-entered with a "do not contact" tag, meaning he likely knows his next destination already.
The Omaha Westside grad has played in 17 games over four seasons in Lincoln. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
MORE: Tad Stryker: Satisfactory Finish
MORE: Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction: Nebraska Beats Boston College! The Win Matt Rhule Needed!
MORE: Nebraska Wins Pinstripe Bowl Over Boston College, 20-15
MORE: I-80 Club: Why Nebraska Explains College Football Discourse in 2024
MORE: Nebraska Wide Receiver Isaiah Neyor Enters Transfer Portal
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified