Nebraska Defensive Back Koby Bretz Re-Enters Transfer Portal

A day after withdrawing his name, the Husker defensive back has entered the portal again.

Kaleb Henry

Sep 23, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs tight end Nate Jones (17) catches a pass against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Koby Bretz (26) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 23, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs tight end Nate Jones (17) catches a pass against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Koby Bretz (26) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Sometimes decisions are hard to make.

Just a day after withdrawing his name from the transfer portal, Nebraska defensive back Koby Bretz is back in. He reportedly re-entered with a "do not contact" tag, meaning he likely knows his next destination already.

The Omaha Westside grad has played in 17 games over four seasons in Lincoln. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

