Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction: Nebraska Beats Boston College! The Win Matt Rhule Needed!
Adam explains why this win is much bigger than just one game.
In this story:
Adam Carriker gives his gut reaction to the Huskers' 20-15 Pinstripe Bowl win Saturday over Boston College.
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
